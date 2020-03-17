‘All day long’, ‘Without doubt’ – Many West Brom fans react to Romaine Sawyers’ post

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to Romaine Sawyers’ post regarding who would pick to take a last-minute penalty for the club.

The 28-year-old, who has been an ever-present in the heart of the Baggies’ midfield this season, opted to select former striker Nathan Ellington.

Whilst at West Brom, Ellington scored four penalties for the club from four attempts and boasted a record of never missing a spot-kick during his career.

Despite netting five goals for the Baggies in the 2005/06 season, the forward failed to prevent his side from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Ellington then helped West Brom reach the play-off final in 2007 where they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

After making three appearances for the club during the following season, the forward opted to join Watford.

Sawyers will be looking to guide his side back to the top-flight later this year when the 2019/20 campaign eventually resumes.

Currently second in the Championship standings, West Brom boast a six-point advantage over promotion rivals Fulham with nine games left to play.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Baggies quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Which club did Jake Livermore start his career with? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United

Upon seeing Sawyers select Ellington as his choice in response to the club’s official Twitter account’s post, many Baggies fans reacted on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Ellington. All day long. — Alistair Jones (@AliJones9) March 16, 2020

Yes! Without doubt. — TOM (@tomjman) March 16, 2020

What a shout @aaron_weston11 👌🏼 — Tom Bywater (@tombywater) March 16, 2020

Absolute player!👏 — Aaron Weston (@aaron_weston11) March 16, 2020

100% 👌🏼 — Mark Abel (@MarkAbel_28) March 16, 2020

Jay Rod all day — John McGuire (@jonimac61) March 16, 2020

Igor balis — Geoff Hack (@hack_geoff) March 16, 2020