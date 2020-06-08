‘All day long’ – Manager offers verdict on QPR ace amid Newcastle and West Ham speculation

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has hailed Ebere Eze as a “top-six” player amid reported interest from the Premier League.

Eze has been an influential player for QPR this season, and has established himself as one of the top players in the division under the watchful eye of Warburton.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and chipped in with eight assists for Warburton’s side this season, and has produced a string of impressive performances over 37 league appearances.

With only one year remaining on his contract in West London, Eze has been attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham and Spurs of late, as per the Daily Mail.

QPR will obviously be desperate to keep hold of their talisman, but that could be somewhat difficult with the length he has remaining on his contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Warburton has been talking about Eze, with the R’s manager hailing him as a “top-six” player.

He said: “I’m loathe, normally, to talk about individual players but he’s a young guy that I knew about going into the job but I’ve been very impressed.”

“There’s been a lot of media focus, quite rightly, for his performances – he’s dealt with that really well.

“Last year he had a really hot streak and then tailed off quite significantly. That played on his mind; he knew about that. Again, he’s responded this year and he’s maintained a level of consistency home and away.

“I honestly believe that he’s a top-six Premier League player, all day long. I’ve watched how he is before games – he just can’t wait to go and play.

“He’s relaxed, he’s looking forward to it. You watch players who are a bag of nerves before games but not Ebs.

“He looks forward to it, responds well to a mistake, he responds well to criticism for a young guy. He gets it.”

QPR will be hoping to finish their season on a high; the West London side currently sit 13th in the Championship table, and take on Barnsley in their first game back on the 20th of June.

The Verdict

Eze has all the attributes and qualities to thrive in the Premier League, in my view.

He has scored so many goals, set to many up and contributed to so many attacks this season. He’s a natural number 10 who can hit the ground running in the Prem.

If he leaves QPR, he needs to move somewhere where he is playing regularly, week in week out.