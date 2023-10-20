Highlights Wayne Rooney's reign at Birmingham City will begin this weekend with a match against Middlesbrough, giving fans a glimpse of how he will shape the team.

Rooney has reportedly set his sights on Jack Butland as a potential new goalkeeper for Birmingham City, but Rangers are unlikely to sell him in the January transfer window.

Despite the challenges of acquiring Butland, former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Birmingham should make an enticing transfer offer to force Rangers' hand in considering a sale.

The Wayne Rooney era at Birmingham City is about to kick off this weekend as the England international icon readies himself for his first match in charge of the Blues.

Controversially appointed last week to replace John Eustace in the dugout at St. Andrew's, Rooney's reign will begin with a trip to face one of his former Man United team-mates Michael Carrick and his Middlesbrough side, in what will be the first look at how the 37-year-old will line up the City squad.

Rooney's shortlist for potential new players will no doubt be growing as he analyses his current crop of players, and one individual that has reportedly become an early target is Jack Butland.

The Sun reported last weekend that Rooney wanted a new goalkeeper as a successor to veteran John Ruddy, and Butland was at the top of his list, more than 10 years after he left City for Stoke.

Butland is currently plying his trade north of the border having signed for Rangers in the summer, but interest from his former club could be a real head-turner, especially with their new high-profile ownership that includes NFL superstar Tom Brady.

What is the latest on Jack Butland's Rangers situation amid Birmingham interest?

Whilst Birmingham may be keen on bringing Butland back to St. Andrew's, Rangers will likely not play ball.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Rangers do not have an interest in selling Butland when the January window opens, and that is to be somewhat expected considering he only just signed a four-year contract in the summer.

It is the first time in a number of years that the 30-year-old is getting regular first-team football, having sat on the bench at Crystal Palace and Man United for a few seasons in succession, and things are going just fine for the former England international at Ibrox.

Butland won't be impossible to sign for Birmingham should they want him, but he'd likely cost more than his true valuation.

How should Birmingham approach their Jack Butland interest in January?

Despite Rangers not wanting to let Butland go, according to reports that is, every player has their price and ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks that Birmingham have to put an enticing transfer offer on the table come January to make the Gers think - that is if their interest is serious.

"Glasgow Rangers have a firm stance on Jack Butland, who has been their standout signing from the summer," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World

"He has performed very, very well there and they are making a stance that they do not want to sell him.

"So, all Birmingham can do is make a big offer in the January transfer window, and hope that would force Rangers' hands to sell.

"But, they have to look at the factors that Jack is approaching 31 now, still relatively young for a goalkeeper, but then they've got his salary on top.

"So, it's a case of yes, Wayne Rooney wants to bring in another goalkeeper as his number one, he's identified Jack Butland, and it's a question of how much they're prepared to pay for Rangers to release him."