‘All aboard the promotion train’ – These Sheffield United fans are over the moon with win at Cardiff City

Sheffield United continued their positive start under Paul Heckingbottom with a 3-2 win at Cardiff City.

The Blades scored three times in 14 minutes to turn the match on its head, 1-0 down at the time but after the Bluebirds were reduced to ten early on in the second period, when Sean Morrison was sent off.

Morgan Gibbs-White equalised with his fifth goal of the season before the reliable duo of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick rammed home the one man advantage.

Mark McGuinness produced a grandstand finish in additional time but the Blades held on for back-to-back wins. United have broken into the top half of the Championship as a result and will be looking up now just four points off of the play-off places.

Quiz: Has Billy Sharp ever scored a goal for Sheffield United at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Vitality Stadium? Yes No

There was a lot of uncertainty on whether United’s season was going to fizzle out under Slavisa Jokanovic but they have now put together a run of ten points from four games. The Blades have also reached a goal difference of zero, which may not seem very significant but in the cluster of the chasing pack in the second tier that statistic could go on to count for a lot.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Blades fans on Twitter to their 3-2 victory over Cardiff City…

🎶we’re on the March with Hecky’s army🎶 — Neil Peter ⚔️ (@Neil1889) December 4, 2021

Great away win that. Didn’t deserve to be behind at HT, after the red card we just opened them up. 3 wins in a row 👊. #sufc #CARSHU https://t.co/Go85clLBud — Justin Rice (@Justin23Rice) December 4, 2021

Play offs here we come 😈 https://t.co/azMN95FCiY — JB (@JaredB123_) December 4, 2021

Ryte win lads! All aboard the promotion train!!! #sufc #twitterblades — Eddie Raper (@eddieraps) December 4, 2021