‘All aboard the promotion train’ – Many QPR fans react as club announce latest summer signing

QPR have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Archer after his departure from Middlesbrough earlier this summer, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the west London club.

Archer left Boro after his contract at the North East club expired and has now signed a two-year deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A product of the Tottenham academy, the 28-year-old has more than 200 appearances under his belt – the majority of which have come in the EFL.

Archer spent four years across the capital at Millwall, helping them secure promotion to the Championship in 2016/17 and then establish themselves in the division the following year.

Opportunities have been harder to come by for the Scottish shot-stopper since leaving the Den and he played second fiddle at Boro after joining on a free transfer in January.

The Scotland international looks likely to play a similar role for the R’s, with Seny Dieng establishing himself as Mark Warburton’s clear number one last season and both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly leaving this summer.

With Andre Dozzell, Charlie Austin, Sam Field, and Jordy de Wijs already joining the club, Archer has become QPR’s fifth signing of the summer – with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

Welcome to the club Jordan! https://t.co/Zdv2FaY6ox — Harry Wills (@itsHarryWills) July 7, 2021

All aboard the promotion train 🚂 — HNS🌋 (@HNS_95) July 7, 2021

Good luck — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) July 7, 2021

Good signing that. Surely as it’s being announced at 2pm there’s another one coming? — England66again (@england66again) July 7, 2021

welcome to the famous Queens Park Rangers Jordan #QPR #ArcherArrives — Jamie (@JamieQPR) July 7, 2021

Great news to hear 💙🤍💙😀 — Paul Gibbons. (@PaulGib70252143) July 7, 2021

QPR promotion party, you’re invited @tylerpodmore — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) July 7, 2021

Promotion — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@qprAL27) July 7, 2021