Carlton Palmer believes it is too little too late for Wigan Athletic despite their recent run of good form.

The Latics are rock bottom of the Championship table with just two games remaining in the season.

However, two wins in a row has sparked some hope that a late great escape could be on the cards.

Victories over Millwall and Stoke City have closed the gap to safety to just four points with big games against Reading and Rotherham United still to come.

Can Wigan Athletic avoid relegation to League One?

But Palmer believes that even with two more victories, relegation is still the most likely outcome.

The former midfielder acknowledges that there is now a semblance of hope for the club, but has claimed that they have left themselves with too much to overcome to avoid relegation at this stage.

“Wigan have two games left, realistically it’s a slim chance of them surviving,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They have to win their remaining two games.

“Two of their relegation competitors Reading and Rotherham, those are the two games they’ve got left.

“Should they get maximum points, I still don’t think 46 points will be good enough this season to keep them in the league, I honestly don’t think so.

“So I’ll stick with what I said previously that Wigan will get relegated.

“But they have given themselves a glimmer of hope with two wins, and all they can do is post that.

“They’ve given themselves a glimmer of hope with their previous two victories, all a little bit too late for me.

“But if they can post two wins in their last two games, you never know.

“Still, I think it’ll be very, very unlikely.”

Wigan face 22nd place Reading on Saturday, and a victory could see them move off bottom spot if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Do Wigan have what it takes to beat Reading and Rotherham United?

Wins over Stoke and Millwall were impressive, but a four point gap is still a lot to have to overcome with only two games left.

Reading and Rotherham also have everything still to play for as both are also looking to avoid relegation themselves.

The Royals have been in horrific form as of late, but they will not make things easy for Shaun Maloney’s side.

And even if they win on Saturday, that might not even be enough to keep them within a chance of survival as results elsewhere could mean relegation regardless.