League One never fails to entertain and surprise football fans, and the 2023/24 campaign is expected to be no different.

There have been some big teams come down to League One from the Championship and some surprise packages come up from League Two, which makes England’s third tier one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world.

Some of the bigger teams will have expectations to be at the top end of the table this season, while the not-so-big teams will be keen to do as well as they can and remain in League One for another campaign.

With that said, we have looked at all 24 teams in League One and ranked their stadium capacity from the lowest to the highest.

24 Fleetwood Town – Highbury Stadium (5,327)

This is the smallest stadium in League One this season, with a capacity of just 5,327.

The stadium was built and opened in 1939 but was renovated in 2007. As well as home games for Fleetwood Town, the stadium has also been used by Blackpool reserves from 2006 to 2014.

23 Burton Albion – Pirelli Stadium (6,91)

This is the second-smallest stadium in League One this season and has been the home of Burton Albion since 2005.

The Stadium has been used by various other teams, including Burton Albion. Between 2007 and 2008, it was used by Derby County’s reserves; in 2022, it was used by Coventry City; and from 2021 to the present, Leicester City women have played there.

22 Cheltenham Town – Whaddon Road (7,066)

This stadium is a mixture of seating and standing, and it was built and opened in 1927.

Cheltenham didn’t move into the ground until 1932, and they have played football there ever since. Between 2010 and 2017, the stadium was also used by Gloucester City.

21 Northampton Town – Sixfields Stadium (7,798)

Sixfields Stadium is a all-seater sports stadium that has been the home ground of Northampton since October 1994.

The stadium was also shared with Coventry City between 2013 and 2014, and as well as football, the stadium has also been used for conference facilities.

20 Stevenage – Broadhall Way (7,800)

This stadium is also known as Lamex Stadium for sponsorship reasons and has been the home ground for this football club since the 1960s.

It was built and opened in 1961, and it went under redevelopment in 2019, with a 1,428 all-seater stand installed.

19 Cambridge United – Abbey Stadium (8,127)

The Abbey Stadium has been the home ground of Cambridge United since 1932, as that was the year it was opened, despite being built in 1923.

The stadium belonged to the League One side and Cambridge Regional College between 2006 and 2014.

18 Exeter City – St. James Park (8,720)

This stadium is situated right next to the railway station, which runs behind the grandstand.

St. James Park was built in 1904, and the Grecians have played at the stadium ever since it was opened.

17 Leyton Orient – Brisbane Road (9,271)

Brisbane Road has been the home stadium of Leyton Orient since 1937, before being the home of amateur side Leyton FC.

The stadium has been known to host England youth games and, since 2022, has hosted the Tottenham Hotspur women’s team.

16 Bristol Rovers – Memorial Stadium (9,832)

The Memorial Stadium opened in 1921 and was built in dedication to local rugby union players who were killed during the First World War.

As well as Bristol Rovers playing there, it was also used by Bristol Rugby Club until they moved to Ashton Gate in 2014.

15 Shrewsbury Town – New Meadow (9,875)

The New Meadow is Shrewsbury’s stadium, but it is also known as The Croud Meadow for sponsorship reasons.

Shrewsbury used to play their home games at Gay Meadow since 1910, but they moved into the New Meadow in 2007 after it was built.

14 Wycombe Wanderers – Adams Park (10,137)

Wycombe play their home games at Adams Park, which was built in 1990 with a capacity of 10,137.

As well as football matches, the stadium has also been used for Rugby games, with London Wasps using the stadium between 2002 and 2014. While Reading FC's women’s team also played there between 2016 and 2020.

13 Lincoln City – Sincil Bank (10,780)

Lincoln’s stadium may also be known as LNER Stadium for sponsorship reasons. It has been the club’s home stadium since 1895, and it’s most commonly known as "Sinny Bank" by the club’s supporters.

12 Oxford United – Kassam Stadium (12,500)

Oxford United have a capacity of 12,500 and have been at the Kassam Stadium since 2001 after leaving The Manor Ground.

The stadium was given its name after the ground’s owner and chairman, Firoz Kassam.

11 Port Vale – Vale Park (15,036)

Port Vale’s home stadium is situated in Stoke-on-Trent and has been the club’s stadium since 1950.

Without any limitations, Vale Park can have a capacity of 19,052, but the venue was made an all-seater stadium in the 1990s for safety reasons.

10 Peterborough United – London Road (15,314)

Peterborough’s stadium is currently known as Weston Homes Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

The stadium was built in 1913 and has a capacity of 15,314; it’s been designed as a multi-purpose stadium, but is mostly used for Peterborough United’s matches.

9 Blackpool – Bloomfield Road (17,338)

The Seasiders are once again back playing League One football and will be playing their home games in their well-known stadium, Bloomfield Road.

The stadium is situated near the seafront, has a capacity of 17,338, and has been the club’s stadium since 1901. Bloomfield Road is Blackpool’s third stadium in its existence.

8 Carlisle United – Brunton Park (17,949)

Carlisle are once again a League One side after earning promotion from League Two in the 2022/23 season.

The Cumbrians will be looking forward to welcoming some of the big League One sides to Brunton Park, a stadium that opened in 1909 and is known for being the largest stadium in England that is not all-seated.

7 Portsmouth – Fratton Park (20,620)

Fratton Park is the home of Portsmouth Football Club and has been for the entire history of the club.

The stadium was built in 1899 and is the only professional football ground that isn’t found on the mainland of Great Britain. Fratton Park has been known for creating great atmospheres throughout the years.

6 Barnsley – Oakwell (23,287)

Barnsley play their home games at Oakwell, a stadium that was built in 1887 but didn’t open until the following year.

The Stadium is used for the club’s main team and their academy side, and it was the first stadium in England to have designated stands for disabled people.

5 Reading FC – Madejski Stadium (Select Car Leasing Stadium) (24,161)

Reading are preparing for life in League One and now find themselves in one of the biggest stadiums in the league.

The Royals have been at the Madejski Stadium since 1998, when it replaced Elm Park as the club’s home stadium. It has an all-seat capacity and will hold 24,161.