Highlights The League Two grounds vary in capacity, with some having less than 6,000 seats, while others exceed 10,000 seats.

Harrogate Town's Wetherby Road has the lowest capacity in the league for the 2023/24 season, with 5,000 seats.

MK Dons' Stadium MK is the largest stadium in League Two, with a capacity of 30,500 seats.

As the League Two season has begun, the grounds in the fourth tier have changed, with the likes of MK Dons, Wrexham and Notts County amongst those joining in on the fun of what promises to be an entertaining 2023/24.

Some of the most historic grounds in the entire United Kingdom are in play in the fourth tier, many of which have been renovated in the last 30 years, it's got to be noted.

There are a range of stadiums that vary from up to 25,000 in capacity between one another. Though many grounds only have a capacity of less than 6,000, half of the league exceeds 10,000 seats.

With that topic in mind, we've opted to rank the League Two ground capacities for the 2023/24 season from lowest to highest:

24 Harrogate Town, Wetherby Road - 5,000

Wetherby Road, known as ‘EnviroVent Stadium’ for sponsorship reasons, holds the honor of being the football ground with the lowest capacity in League Two for the 2023/24 season. Harrogate Town moved into the brand-new Wetherby Road in 1920 after playing at a few grounds in the years previous.

23 Sutton United, Gander Green Lane - 5,032

On the outskirts of London, Gander Green Lane, or VBS Community Stadium, has played host to Sutton United since the club moved in ahead of 1912/13, with an interruption during World War I. The ground was the location of Sutton United’s National League-clinching win in 2021, earning the club a spot in the Football League for the first time.

22 Barrow, Holker Street - 5,045

Barrow A.F.C. have played at Holker Street, known as SO Legal Stadium for sponsorship reasons, since the ground opened in 1909.

21 Salford City, Moor Lane - 5,108

Known as the ‘Peninsula Stadium’ for sponsorship reasons, Salford City moved into their current ground ahead of the 1978/79 season. Capacity was increased from under 2,000 to its current number after a renovation was completed in 2017.

20 Forest Green Rovers, The New Lawn - 5,147

Back in League Two after relegation from the third tier after the 2022/23 season, The New Lawn or, for sponsorship reasons, ‘The Bolt New Lawn’ has hosted Forest Green Rovers home matches since it opened ahead of the 2006/07 season.

19 Accrington Stanley, Crown Ground - 5,450

The Crown Ground and Accrington Stanley Football Club came into the football world together in 1968. Known now as ‘The Wham Stadium’ due to a sponsorship deal, the ground is one of the best in the Football League when more than 5,000 people are inside.

18 Crawley Town, Broadfield Stadium - 5,996





The Red Devils have called Broadfield Stadium home since they moved into the ground ahead of the 1997/98 season. Despite administrative issues that have plagued Crawley Town over the last 25 years, Broadfield Stadium hosted one of its largest-ever crowds when the Red Devils hosted Crystal Palace for a friendly last month.

17 Morecambe, Mazuma Stadium - 6,476

Mazuma Stadium will once again host League Two football in 2023/24 after the Shrimps were relegated from League One last season. Having only just made the Football League for the first time in 2007, Morecambe have played at the ground since it opened in August 2010.

16 Newport County, Rodney Parade - 7,850

Opened in 1877, Rodney Parade had more than a century of history made at the ground before Newport County A.F.C moved into the stadium ahead of the 2012/13 season and extended their lease after they were there less than a year.

15 Grimsby Town, Blundell Park - 9,052

Grimsby Town moved into the brand-new Blundell Park ahead of the new century in 1899 after playing for years at Abbey Park. Blundell Park became an all-seater stadium in 1995 after the Hillsborough Disaster.

14 Mansfield Town, Field Mill - 9,186

Home to various clubs before Mansfield Town moved in ahead of the 1919/1920 season, Field Mill was renovated from 1999-2001 to ensure the grounds were modern enough to house a professional club in the 21st century.

13 AFC Wimbledon, Plough Lane - 9,369

Built on the land that used to be the Wimbledon Greyhound Station, this version of Plough Lane opened in November 2020 amidst the pandemic. The stadium is also home to the London Broncos of the RFL Championship (Rugby League).

12 Colchester United, Colchester Community Stadium - 10,105

Known for sponsorship reasons as JobServe Community Stadium, this ground has played host to Colchester United since the 2008/09 season. Barely exceeding the 10,000-person mark, Colchester United have rarely exceeded the five-figure attendance number.

11 Crewe Alexandra, Gresty Road - 10,153

Crewe Alexandra have called Gresty Road home since the ground was built in 1906, having previously played at the nearby Alexandra Recreation Ground before temporarily relocating to the first Gresty Road in 1897.

10 Wrexham, Racecourse Ground - 10,771

Now known around the world thanks to ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, the Racecourse Ground was already known around the United Kingdom as one of the most historic grounds, having been built in 1862.

9 Stockport County, Edgeley Park - 10,852

Edgeley Park has been home to Stockport County since the Hatters left Green Lane in 1902 and is the closest football ground to the River Mersey.

8 Walsall, Bescot Stadium - 11,300

Following years of financial hardship in the 1980’s, Walsall moved into the state-of-the-art Bescot Stadium ahead of the 1990/91 season.

7 Gillingham FC, Priestfield Stadium - 11,582

Gillingham have played at Priestfield Stadium since the ground opened in 1893 near the water. Boasting four all-seater sections, Priestfield was also home to Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. from 1997-1999.

6 Doncaster Rovers, Eco-Power Stadium - 15,231

Formerly known as Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster Rovers have played at this ground since it opened in December 2006.

5 Swindon Town, County Ground - 15,728

Home of the only Rolex clock at a football ground in the world, the County Ground has hosted Swindon Town as their football club since 1896, four years after the stadium was built. Swindon Town Football Club purchased the County Ground in March 2023 from Swindon Borough Council for £2.3 million.