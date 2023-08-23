Highlights League One is expected to be highly competitive this season with three strong teams earning promotion.

League One looks set to be tighter this season with three very strong teams going up.

Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all deserved to secure promotion - and the race for promotion may be wide open during the latter stages of the campaign.

There are some teams that are clearly better than others - but it wouldn't be a surprise if there were plenty of draws this season considering how competitive the league could be.

Tighter games should make for better atmospheres and on this theme, we have ranked every third-tier side's home atmosphere from worst to best.

24 Fleetwood Town

Many of the teams at the bottom of this list like Fleetwood are the victims of having small stadiums.

If Scott Brown's side want to improve the atmosphere at Highbury, they need to turn things around pretty quickly because they have had a poor start to the season.

23 Stevenage

Steve Evans' side, on the other hand, have enjoyed a great start to the campaign and can be happy with their efforts despite their 2-0 loss against Reading.

Having just come up from League Two, their support will only build if they can establish themselves as a solid third-tier team.

22 Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham have a big job on their hands at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium this term as they look to survive without Alfie May.

Experienced defender Curtis Davies should be a valuable contributor - but it will be their contributions in the final third that will be crucial for creating a good atmosphere.

21 Wigan Athletic

It's hard putting Wigan so far down the list because their fans deserve better.

The DW Stadium is often quiet - but that's no surprise considering the club and their supporters have been through the mill in recent years.

If they can secure promotion in the next couple of years and stay in the Championship for a while, that should help them to get attendance figures up.

20 Shrewsbury Town

Currently sitting 20th in the division for average home attendances during the 2023/24 campaign, they will have time to climb the leaderboard in the coming months.

Results may dictate whether they can increase the average number of people they're getting through the turnstiles.

19 Wycombe Wanderers

It's hard to shy away from the fact that attendances haven't been brilliant this season.

This is one reason why they find themselves quite far down this list at the moment - but they have the potential to climb quite a few places in this leaderboard if things improve.

18 Northampton Town

The future could be bright under Jon Brady and if they can continue evolving and getting better, their atmosphere will only improve with that.

17 Burton Albion

The way the Pirelli Stadium is built makes it possible for the Midlands side to have a good atmosphere.

And their home attendance against Derby County wasn't too shabby earlier this month, although the fact the Rams are a local rival has to be taken into account.

16 Oxford United

The noise levels at the Kassam Stadium can be very good at times - and their 3-2 win against then-Premier League side Swansea City in the FA Cup back in 2016 was particularly memorable for its atmosphere.

Kemar Roofe may have been good that day, but the MOTM had to be the fans!

15 Leyton Orient

Orient fans have been through a huge amount, going from League One play-off finalists to a National League side.

They have built their way back to the third tier again though

14 Port Vale

The home supporters were very loud at times against Reading earlier this month and don't deserve to be anywhere near the bottom of this list.

If they are to retain their current position in this list though, they will need to remain consistent with their backing, something that could be difficult if results go downhill.

13 Carlisle United

Carlisle supporters will be delighted to be in the third tier following their promotion at the end of last term.

But can they be doing more to attract fans to Brunton Park? There's space for plenty more supporters - but on-field performances will need to be impressive if they want their attendances to improve.

12 Reading

A lot of people will slate the Royals for their atmosphere at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but the creation of Club 1871 has improved things.

Don't underestimate how loud it is in that stand - and the fact they are right by the away supporters probably makes the atmosphere even better.

11 Cambridge United

It may not be the biggest arena, but the U's support at the Abbey Stadium is admirable and many football fans have been impressed with their home atmosphere compared to some other teams in the division.

10 Exeter City

St James' Park has been praised by many football supporters and they have filled out the majority of their ground during the 2023/24 campaign so far.

The main aim for the Grecians this term? Continue to solidify their place as a third-tier side.

9 Bristol Rovers

As a club in a big city, it's no surprise that Rovers often have a good atmosphere at the Memorial Stadium.

The atmosphere during the latter stages of their promotion-winning victory against Scunthorpe United last year was nothing short of ridiculous. Will it ever be matched at another game? I'm not so sure.

8 Peterborough United

Their play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday showed exactly how much of a weapon the Weston Homes Stadium support can be.

The atmosphere was electric that night - but performances may dictate whether that atmosphere can be matched at times this term.

7 Blackpool

The Seasiders are a team that have spent some of this century in the Premier League, along with the likes of Bolton and Charlton.

Their relegation is a shame but they now have Neil Critchley back in charge, things could be looking up for them. Their last few results haven't been that exciting though.

6 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton are perhaps hindered by the fact they have a big stadium because if it was smaller, it would probably feel a lot more hostile like Kenilworth Road does.

However, they have still attracted a decent amount of supporters despite the fact they are in the third tier and they thoroughly deserve their place at the top end of this list.

5 Barnsley

Oakwell can have an electric atmosphere at times and they certainly have the capacity needed to get the place rocking.

How many fans they get through the turnstiles will depend on how well they do, which is the case for all clubs really.