The start of the Championship season is days away and excitement is building ahead of the new campaign.

It is set to be an incredibly competitive division once again this season, with Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United coming down from the Premier League, while Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday will return to the second tier after their promotions from League One.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the chance to see their team in action this weekend, but the cost of attending football matches has increased in recent years.

As the countdown continues to the new campaign, we ranked each of the 24 Championship teams in order of the price of their season ticket.

Figures are based on the cheapest adult season ticket price available.

24 Queens Park Rangers (£242)

QPR offer the lowest season ticket price in the division and fans will certainly be hoping to see a much-improved season at Loftus Road.

The R's sat top of the Championship table in late October, but they only narrowly avoided relegation after a disastrous second half of the campaign.

23 Huddersfield Town (£249)

Huddersfield secured their second tier status after an incredible revival under Neil Warnock following his arrival in February.

The 74-year-old has agreed to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium for another year and there should be no shortage of entertainment with Warnock in the dug out.

22 Cardiff City (£299)

The Bluebirds also avoided relegation after a turbulent campaign which saw Steve Morison and Mark Hudson dismissed before Sabri Lamouchi led the club to safety.

Erol Bulut has taken charge at the Cardiff City Stadium and fans will no doubt be keen to see midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action after his return to South Wales.

21 Hull City (£300)

The Tigers finished 15th in the table last season after a solid second half of the campaign under Liam Rosenior.

Hull's attendances have increased significantly since Acun Ilicali's takeover last January and supporters will be hoping to see further progress in the season ahead.

20 Birmingham City (£300)

It was a solid first season in charge of the Blues for manager John Eustace as he guided the club to a 17th-placed finish.

Eustace has been backed in the transfer market this summer following Tom Wagner's investment in the club and after years of discontent towards the ownership, it could be an exciting campaign at St Andrew's.

19 Stoke City (£344)

Stoke are facing their sixth consecutive season in the Championship and it was another disappointing campaign for the Potters last term as they finished 16th in the table.

However, there is increased optimism at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the new season after an impressive summer of recruitment which has seen Alex Neil bring in the likes of Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson, Andre Vidigal, Ki-Jana Hoever and Ryan Mmaee.

18 Swansea City (£345)

Swansea lost manager Russell Martin to Southampton this summer, but Michael Duff has taken charge in South Wales and he will be looking to build on last season's 10th-placed finish.

The Swans have had a strong summer, but fans will be desperate to see the club keep hold of star striker Joel Piroe.

17 West Bromwich Albion (£349)

The Baggies missed out on the top six on the final day of the season after an excellent second half of the campaign under Carlos Corberan.

Albion fans will be hoping for another promotion push, but Corberan is working against a backdrop of financial issues and protests against the club's ownership.

16 Ipswich Town (£353)

Ipswich are expected to be competitive in the Championship after their promotion from League One.

Sales of season tickets were capped at 21,000 and that number was reached in mid-April, so the Tractor Boys will likely have some high attendances this season.

15 Southampton (£359)

It is perhaps surprising to see Southampton so low down this list given they were a Premier League club last season.

The Saints will be hoping for an instant top flight return under Martin and many are tipping them to challenge towards the top of the division.

14 Plymouth Argyle (£370)

Despite operating with a lower budget than many of their promotion rivals, Plymouth won the League One title last season, accumulating a remarkable 101 points.

The Pilgrims are back in the second tier for the first time since 2010 and it has been a busy summer, with the club breaking their transfer record to sign Morgan Whittaker from Swansea before equalling it days later with the arrival of Bali Mumba from Norwich City.

13 Bristol City (£375)

After years of mid-table finishes, Bristol City fans will be hoping this can be the season they can mount a play-off push.

Nigel Pearson has overseen steady progress during his time at Ashton Gate, but after the signings of Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight, they could be ready to challenge for the top six.

12 Leicester City (£385)

Leicester fans have seen their club win the Premier League and FA Cup in recent years, as well as watching European football at the King Power Stadium, but they are now preparing for life back in the Championship.

New manager Enzo Maresca has been significantly backed this summer and expectations among the Foxes faithful will undoubtedly be high.

11 Sunderland (£390)

It was an impressive first year back in the Championship for Sunderland last season as they reached the play-offs where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

The Stadium of Light is the biggest stadium in the division and the Black Cats will attempt to use their sizeable home support to their advantage in the upcoming campaign.

10 Preston North End (£400)

Preston emerged as play-off contenders in the second half of last season, but they fell away from the top six after failing to win any of their final five games of the campaign.

Ryan Lowe has brought in the likes of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart and Calvin Ramsey this summer and he will be hoping his side can maintain a promotion push next season.

9 Watford (£402)

It was another year of managerial instability at Watford last season, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder taking charge of the team as the Hornets recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish.

New manager Valerien Ismael will be keen to bring some stability to Vicarage Road, but he will be without Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr after their departures to Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille respectively.

8 Rotherham United (£405)

Rotherham finally achieved Championship survival last season after years of bouncing between the second and third tier.

Matt Taylor will be aiming to keep his side up again in the upcoming campaign, but as the Millers have one of the lowest budgets in the division, it could be another season of struggle.

7 Leeds United (£420)

Elland Road will be one of the toughest places to go in the second tier next season.

It was an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as the Whites' three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end, but under the guidance of two-time Championship title winner Daniel Farke, fans will be optimistic of an immediate return.

6 Blackburn Rovers (£429)

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first year under Jon Dahl Tomasson last season, but they missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.

Fans will be hoping to see their side's progress continue, but after the club's budget was cut, there is uncertainty over Tomasson's future and players may potentially need to be sold to raise funds.

5 Millwall (£473)

The Den is another notoriously difficult place for opposition teams to visit.

Despite spending much of last season in the play-offs, Millwall dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign and Lions fans will be hoping that this will finally be their year.