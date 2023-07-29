The 2023/24 Championship season is almost upon us and it shaping up to be another exciting campaign.

It is likely to be an incredibly competitive division next season, with Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City all expected to challenge for an instant return to the Premier League, while Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to make an impact after their promotions from League One.

With a month left to go in the transfer window, managers across the league will be looking to do business which could define their prospects in the upcoming campaign.

As the countdown to the new season continues, we ranked the 24 Championship clubs in order of their annual wage bill.

All figures are according to Capology and it should be stressed that it is an estimate.

24 Plymouth Argyle (£2,266,000)

The newly-promoted Pilgrims have the lowest wage bill in the division.

Argyle won the League One title last season despite operating with a smaller budget than many of their promotion rivals and Steven Schumacher will be hoping to defy the odds again in the second tier.

The Pilgrims broke their transfer record this summer to sign Morgan Whittaker from Swansea City before equalling it the same week with the addition of Bali Mumba from Norwich City, but the club will ensure they do not spend beyond their means in pursuit of success.

23 Coventry City (£4,084,000)

It is perhaps surprising to see the Sky Blues so low down on this list, but it underlines what an outstanding job Mark Robins has done at the club.

After losing on penalties to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final, Coventry lost star striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon for close to £20 million and they will be hoping Ellis Simms can replace the Swede's goals after his £8 million move from Everton.

22 Rotherham United (£5,008,800)

The Millers finally achieved their objective of staying in the Championship last season after years of bouncing between the second and third tier.

It will be tough for Matt Taylor's side to repeat the feat given their modest resources, but as they proved last term, they should not be written off.

21 Queens Park Rangers (£6,560,000)

After sitting top of the table in late October, it was a dismal second half of the season for QPR.

The R's narrowly avoided relegation under Gareth Ainsworth and they will be hoping for a much-improved campaign this time around, but Ainsworth has admitted players will need to be sold this summer.

20 Millwall (£6,714,000)

Millwall spent much of the season inside the play-off places, but they suffered heartbreak as they fell out of the top six on the final day of the campaign after a 4-3 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

It would be no surprise to see the Lions challenge again next season as Gary Rowett continues to do an excellent job despite the club having one of the division's lower wage bills.

19 Blackburn Rovers (£6,619,000)

The final day victory over Millwall was not enough for Rovers to make the play-offs as they missed out on goal difference.

However, their prospects for the season ahead are uncertain after the budget was cut by 20 per cent, with players potentially needing to be sold in order to raise funds.

18 Sunderland (£7,076,000)

It was an outstanding achievement for Sunderland to reach the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship last season.

The Black Cats have spent this summer, bringing in the likes of Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo and Jenson Seelt and Tony Mowbray will be hoping to continue his side's progression in the upcoming campaign.

17 Stoke City (£7,848,000)

The Potters endured another underwhelming campaign last season as they finished 16th in the table.

There were a number of departures from the bet365 Stadium this summer, including Sam Clucas, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka and Nick Powell, which has freed up space on the wage bill for Alex Neil to bring in new signings.

16 Ipswich Town (£8,262,000)

The Tractor Boys are widely expected to be competitive in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season.

Ipswich are known to have vast financial resources and they could spend big in the remainder of the window.

15 Preston North End (£8,636,000)

It was a disappointing end to the season for the Lilywhites as they dropped out of play-off contention after failing to win any of their final five games.

After the arrivals of Calvin Ramsey, Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane and Layton Stewart, Ryan Lowe will be hoping his side can improve on their 12th-placed finish.

14 Birmingham City (£8,838,000)

Optimism is high at St Andrew's this summer after Tom Wagner's investment in the club.

The Blues have made a host of summer signings, including Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele, and Lee Buchanan as Wagner provides John Eustace with significant backing.

13 Swansea City (£9,100,000)

It has been a summer of change at the Swansea.com Stadium, with Michael Duff taking over at the club after Russell Martin's departure to Southampton.

The Swans will be hoping to build on last season's 10th-placed finish and while they face the prospect of losing top scorer Joel Piroe, his exit would at least bring in funds for Duff to reinvest in his squad.

12 Huddersfield Town (£9,418,000)

Neil Warnock has agreed to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium after leading the Terriers to safety following his appointment in February.

It has been a quiet summer at the club so far, but Warnock will be hoping to be backed by new owner Kevin M. Nagle in the remainder of the transfer window.

11 Sheffield Wednesday (£9,696,000)

It is surprising to see a newly-promoted side so high up this list, but chairman Dejphon Chansiri was known to be paying big wages as he attempted to bring his side back to the Championship.

The Owls have had a turbulent summer since winning promotion in the League One play-off final, with Xisco Munoz replacing Darren Moore as manager and after a slow start to the window, the Spaniard is now beginning to stamp his mark on the squad.

10 Hull City (£10,466,400)

Liam Rosenior did an excellent job after taking over at the MKM Stadium in November, guiding the Tigers away from the relegation zone and up to 15th in the table.

Further progress is likely next season, but Rosenior will be keen to bring in a prolific striker to ease his side's goalscoring problems.

9 Middlesbrough (£11,130,000)

Boro enjoyed an outstanding second half of the season last term under Michael Carrick, but they lost out to Coventry in the play-off semi-finals.

Carrick will be hoping his side can challenge for automatic promotion this time around and the club have targeted younger, up-and-coming players so far this summer.

8 Bristol City (£11,708,000)

After a number of years in mid-table, the Robins will be aiming to mount a play-off push next season.

Nigel Pearson has been backed in the market, with Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight arriving at Ashton Gate and the club could receive a sizeable fee for star midfielder Alex Scott before the closure of the transfer window.

7 Cardiff City (£13,306,000)

It is fair to say that Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan has not been repaid on his investment in recent years.

Cardiff narrowly avoided relegation last season and they will be hoping for an improved campaign under new manager Erol Bulut, particularly after the return of midfielder Aaron Ramsey to the club.

6 Norwich City (£17,670,000)

The Canaries were another side who failed to deliver last season.

Despite being fifth in the table when Dean Smith was sacked in December, Norwich eventually finished 13th, with David Wagner struggling to make an impact following his arrival at Carrow Road.

The club have brought in mainly free transfers this summer, including Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, perhaps indicating finances are tight in their second year outside the top flight.

5 Watford (£18,640,000)

It was another season of managerial change at Vicarage Road last season, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all taking charge of the Hornets as they recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish.

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerian Ismael is the latest manager to assume the hot seat and after the big-money sales of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, he will be hoping he is allowed to reinvest in his squad.