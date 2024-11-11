Across the Championship, many fanbases would argue they have the best away support in the division.

This, like many other hotly-contested debates have become timeless over the years, with vociferous support almost becoming a staple of what makes the second tier so renowned.

Of course, there are clubs in the league which are known to take much greater and louder followings than some of their rivals, which has to be factored into a list which every fan would say is subjective relating to their personal experiences.

However, with all of that in mind, Football League World have decided to rank all 24 away followings from best to worst.

1 Leeds United

Leeds United's away support has been well-documented for several years, and with such a strong reputation in terms of numbers and noise, they deservedly take top spot.

Although the old adage of 'Leeds would have taken more' has become a social media gaffe, it is more than true, as you'd be hard-pressed to find a United away allocation which isn't sold out and often drowns out a home atmosphere in the Championship, or even throughout their recent Premier League stint.

2 Sunderland

Sunderland's fanbase have been tested with some hard times in the not-too distant past, but it seems as if their loyalty is on the cusp of being rewarded.

Speaking of loyalty, their away following is once again up there as one of the best, not just in the Championship, but across the entirety of English football.

For example, how many other fanbases would take 1,739 fans on an approximately 813.4 mile-round trip to Plymouth Argyle?

3 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's away following is always impressive and boisterous, even though they have also fallen on hard times on more than one occasion in recent times.

The Owls are once again known to sell-out their allocation in locations which aren't exactly around the corner from the Steel City, a theme which continued in their recent League One spell.

Similarly to the aforementioned Sunderland, those who put the miles in will be hoping their loyalty is rewarded in the near future.

4 Sheffield United

Their Steel City rivals won't be too pleased to have fallen a place below, but to give the Blades their due, they remain one of the most vociferous away followings in the second tier.

Chris Wilder's side can always count on their 12th man to guide them through cagey encounters on the road, especially when the likes of 'Greasy Chip Butty' are belted out with pure passion and emotion from the away end.

5 Plymouth Argyle

One fanbase who deserve immense credit for their away following is the 'Green Army' of Plymouth Argyle.

As well as making Home Park a fortress, the Devon side's support on their travels has to be commended, especially when factoring in the distances and length of time it takes for them to even reach their nearest away day of the season.

Plymouth Argyle's Closest Fixtures - 24/25 Distance (Miles) Bristol City 119 Cardiff City 152 Portsmouth 173 Swansea City 189 West Bromwich Albion 201 All Data as per Plymouth Herald (Mile-Round figures halved)

Specifically, that fixture in 2024/25 comes against Bristol City at Ashton Gate, which is still a 119-mile drive up the M5.

6 Middlesbrough

Whilst not as strong as their North East rivals who sit in second place, Middlesbrough's travelling contingent remains one of the most passionate in the division.

Historically, Boro have been known to have one of the more vocal contingents in comparison with other sides, which has been aided in recent times as the club have enjoyed numerous campaigns as one of the stronger forces in the division, as well as tasty encounters with the likes of Sunderland, Leeds and for off-pitch reasons, Derby County in particular.

7 Portsmouth

Although many away supporters will be excited at the prospect of Fratton Park's atmosphere this season, Pompey's away support has also earned rave reviews.

Similarly to Plymouth, the Blues' supporters also have a number of long-distance treks to make in what is their first appearance at this level since 2012.

But, they should take great pride in the fact their backing was voted as the best travelling support as John Mousinho's side won the League One title last term.

8 Norwich City

Norwich City's support on the road is definitely underrated in comparison to those who feature higher than the Canaries.

The East Anglian side often travel well to a whole host of their divisional counterparts, and don't perhaps receive the recognition they deserve, as a result of not exactly being the most intimidating fanbase you're likely to come across.

But, once again, Norwich fans have to be commended for the miles they clock up.

9 Derby County

Derby County's supporters have been through the ringer, but remain as constant as ever, particularly on the road.

The Rams have always been backed by strong numbers across the country, and even when their loyalty was tested amid financial difficulties and a two-year stint in the third tier, supporters still showed up with the same passion at grounds with limited allocations in comparison to what they will be used to on their Championship return.

10 Burnley

As previously highlighted with Middlesbrough, the fact Burnley have been one of the stronger sides in the Championship over the course of recent history has definitely bolstered their away support.

Clarets fans have had their fair share of memorable away day moments in that time - none more so than securing the league title at Ewood Park in April 2023 - and being in the Premier League for an array of seasons has also boosted the club's reputation on that front, whilst not forgetting their roots as a set of hard-core and passionate supporters.

11 Coventry City

Coventry City's supporters have been on quite a journey in recent seasons, which has garnered stronger interest in the club.

Of course, two trips to Wembley in the play-off final and FA Cup semi-final has shone a positive spotlight on the Sky Blues and the atmosphere their supporters are capable of producing, which has been strong on the road for many years now.

12 West Bromwich Albion

The atmosphere surrounding West Brom has definitely improved following Shilen Patel's February takeover, and that has been seen in their away numbers.

Albion have always been known for their strong home form in B71, but have always taken a respectable hard-core of supporters across the land throughout their spells in the top flight and second tier.

However, expect a higher amount of away followers and the volume to increase tenfold when facing off against Wolves, Aston Villa or Birmingham City.

13 Hull City

Hull City's away support has definitely improved since Acun Ilicali's takeover of the club, with City now taking up an away following similar to the tension-filled latter stages of the Allam family's tenure in charge of the club, which led to supporter boycotts.

It had been argued that City fans aren't the greatest of travellers outside of Yorkshire, but numbers were definitely boosted in 2022/23 amid a free coach travel scheme, and support throughout last season's play-off push has definitely continued into the Tim Walter era.

14 Stoke City

Stoke City's away numbers are certainly in the middle of the road, which hasn't been helped by numerous seasons of underperformance after relegation from the Premier League back in 2018.

However, the Potters fans are often in relatively good voice in their corner of opposition stadiums, regardless of whether the allocation is filled or not.

15 Cardiff City

The first of the two Welsh sides is next, in the form of Cardiff City.

Once again, they are a side impacted by the constant long-distance journeys, but the Bluebirds fans often take very respectable numbers in that regard and are known to make themselves noticed and heard.

Due to their local proximity, a stronger contingent against Bristol City and Swansea City is hardly unexpected.

16 Bristol City

Bristol City's atmosphere at Ashton Gate has definitely seen a change for the better in recent times, although it's not quite the same on the road as of yet.

Once again, local rivalries with Cardiff and Swansea in the Championship, as well as any Bristol Derby with their fiercest rivals, Rovers, will bring out the best of the Robins faithful in terms of noise levels.

However, like a number of clubs on this list, general travelling numbers are impacted by success or a lack of it on the field.

17 Millwall

Perhaps one of the most notorious fanbases in English football is next, Millwall.

The Lions fans definitely know how to make themselves known when outside of South London with their renditions of 'No One Likes Us', even if numbers are limited.

That aspect definitely sets them aside from a number of their Championship rivals.

18 Luton Town

Luton's supporters have recently basked in a season of visiting the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield, Stamford Bridge et al.

The atmosphere at Kenilworth Road is undeniably one of the most hostile in the division. But, in terms of overall away support, they sit among a cluster of fanbases in the middling section.

As said for a number of sides, the Hatters' travelling support can so often be impacted by on-pitch matters, although strong crowds for the M1 Derby with Watford, as well as trips to London to face QPR and Millwall make for fiesty atmospheres.

19 Watford

Even throughout their spells in the Premier League, Watford's away contingent rarely pulled up any trees.

And, given the recent stagnation in the Championship, numbers have only seen a decline and the overall atmosphere surrounding the club has got worse, with Tom Cleverley tasked with bringing the feel-good factor back to the Hornets.

20 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers are definitely one of the more traditional clubs in the division, but their away support has been far from consistent in recent years.

Partly due to inconsistent results as well as the ownership situation surrounding the Venky's, Rovers are known for taking thousands of fans to Deepdale and Turf Moor to take on Preston North End and Burnley, but very rarely stand out from the rest.