It has been an exciting start to the new Championship season.

Many expected it to be an incredibly competitive division this year and it has not disappointed so far, with plenty of goals and entertainment in the opening weeks of the campaign.

It was a dramatic deadline day as clubs rushed to bolster their squads, but with the transfer window now closed, managers will have to get the best out of the players they have at their disposal until January at least.

Of course, every fan loves to see academy players come through the ranks and establish themselves in the first team at their clubs and there are currently a number of talented youngsters lighting up the Championship.

With that in mind, we looked at each second tier club's most exciting wonderkid.

Birmingham City: George Hall

After making 30 appearances in his breakthrough campaign last term, Hall was named Birmingham's Young Player of the Season.

The midfielder was reportedly attracting interest from Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United this summer, but he has just put pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract with the Blues.

Blackburn Rovers: Adam Wharton

Rovers will be delighted to have kept hold of midfielder Wharton this summer, with the club's £20 million valuation said to have deterred Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wharton scored three goals and provided four assists for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side last season and he will be looking to kick on this campaign.

Bristol City: Sam Bell

Striker Bell is another player who attracted interest from elsewhere this summer, with Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Rangers reported to have been keen.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season for the Robins and if he continues his form, his list of admirers is likely to increase.

Cardiff City: Ollie Tanner

After spending the second half of last season on loan with National League side York City, Tanner has been involved with the Bluebirds' first team this campaign.

The winger looks set to remain in South Wales this season, with manager Erol Bulut challenging him to continue to impress to earn his place in the team.

Coventry City: Kai Andrews

The influx of signings at the Coventry Building Society Arena is likely to limit opportunities for young players this season, but forward Andrews could be one to watch.

Andrews was handed his debut as a late substitute against Middlesbrough in August and he will be hoping for more minutes in the year ahead.

Huddersfield Town: Kian Harratt

After loan spells with Harrogate Town, Guiseley, Port Vale and Bradford City, Harratt is beginning to establish himself in the Terriers' first team.

The forward has clearly impressed manager Neil Warnock and he signed a contract extension in August to keep him at the club until 2026.

Hull City: Harry Vaughan

Midfielder Vaughan joined the Tigers from Oldham Athletic in January.

The 19-year-old started the final five games of last season and he has remained involved with the senior squad this campaign.

Ipswich Town: Cameron Humphreys

Midfielder Humphreys scored three goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances for the Tractor Boys as they won promotion from League One last season.

Humphreys faces strong competition for places in midfield from the likes of Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Dominic Ball, Jack Taylor and Massimo Luongo, but expect him to feature again in the year ahead.

Leeds United: Archie Gray

Midfielder Gray has a strong connection to Leeds, with his father Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie all having played for the club.

The 17-year-old was handed his debut against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season and he looks set to be an integral part of Daniel Farke's plans.

Leicester City: Kasey McAteer

After loan spells with Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon, McAteer has been given an opportunity in the first team by new Foxes manager Enzo Maresca.

McAteer has been a regular starter for Leicester so far and he scored his first goals for the club with a double in the 2-1 win at Rotherham United in August.

Middlesbrough: Josh Coburn

Striker Coburn looked set to join Plymouth Argyle on loan this summer, but he remains at the Riverside Stadium.

After Michael Carrick struggled to bring in attacking reinforcements during the transfer window, Coburn could be involved more regularly for Boro this season and he has proven previously he is capable of scoring at Championship level having netted four league goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Millwall: Romain Esse

Winger Esse signed his first professional contract with the Lions in January.

The 18-year-old scored his first goal for the club in the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season and he will be hoping to build on that in the year ahead.

Norwich City: Jonathan Rowe

Having never previously scored for the Canaries, Rowe made an explosive impact at the start of the season, scoring five goals in his first five appearances of the campaign.

The winger looks set to be one of the players to watch in the Championship this season and he will cause plenty of problems for opposition defences.

Plymouth Argyle: Freddie Issaka

Issaka became the Pilgrims' youngest-ever player when he came off the bench against Newport County in the EFL Cup in August 2021 aged just 15 years and 34 days.

The forward signed his first professional contract at Home Park this summer and he will be hoping for more first team involvement this season.

Preston North End: Kian Best

Best made his debut for the Lilywhites against Bristol City on the opening day of the season and he has remained a regular for Ryan Lowe's side.

The 18-year-old has not looked out of place at left-wing back, displaying both his defensive and offensive qualities.

Queens Park Rangers: Sinclair Armstrong

Armstrong has featured regularly for the R's in the early weeks of the season, scoring his first goal in the 2-1 win at Cardiff City in August.

The 20-year-old has excellent pace and power and will likely have a bright future in the game, with manager Gareth Ainsworth revealing that he believes Armstrong will play in the Premier League one day.

Rotherham United: Ciaran McGuckin

McGuckin has been involved with the Millers' first team squad this term after spending last season on loan with National League North side Scarborough Athletic.

The 19-year-old has featured for Northern Ireland at U21 level and he is a player with a lot of potential.

Sheffield Wednesday: Pierce Charles

Charles is the Owls' third choice goalkeeper this season behind Devis Vasquez and Cameron Dawson, but he is certainly one to watch in the future.

He has been capped by Northern Ireland at youth level and it would be no surprise to see him take over as number one at Hillsborough in the years to come.

Southampton: Sam Amo-Ameyaw

Amo-Ameyaw made his debut for the Saints against Liverpool on the final day of last season aged 16 years and 314 days, becoming the youngest player to feature for the club in the Premier League.

Manager Russell Martin described the winger's performances in pre-season as a "beautiful surprise" and he will play a big role this campaign as Southampton attempt to make an immediate top flight return.

Stoke City: Sol Sidibe

Midfielder Sidibe is the son of former Potters striker Mamady, but he is making a name for himself in his own right at the bet365 Stadium.

The 16-year-old made his debut for Stoke as a substitute against Rotherham on the opening day of the season before making his first start for the club in the Carabao Cup against West Bromwich Albion in August.

Sunderland: Chris Rigg

Midfielder Rigg made his debut for the Black Cats as a substitute against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup in January, becoming the club's second-youngest player.

The 16-year-old is already attracting interest from elsewhere, but Manchester United were said to have decided against making a move for Rigg this summer because of his £3 million valuation.

Swansea City: Azeem Abdulai

Midfielder Abdulai has been involved with the Swans' first team this season, but he is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The Scotland U21 international, who was linked with Newcastle United and Aston Villa in May, will be hoping to pick up where he left off when he returns.

Watford: Ryan Andrews

Defender Andrews made his debut for the Hornets against Reading in the FA Cup in January.

After starting regularly in the early weeks of the season, it seems that Andrews is Valerien Ismael's first choice right-back this campaign.

West Bromwich Albion: Caleb Taylor

Taylor is the son of former Blackburn, Birmingham and Watford defender Martin and he will be hoping to be involved for the Baggies this season.

The centre-back impressed during his loan spell with Cheltenham Town last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 49 appearances in all competitions to help the Robins to survival in League One.