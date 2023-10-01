Highlights Finding a top striker in the Championship is crucial for every team's objectives, but they don't come cheap.

Some clubs have to get creative to identify their main striker, whether through loans, hidden gems, or spending big.

Each club's main striker will play a pivotal role in their season, either catapulting them up the league or causing them to plummet.

Finding a top striker in the second tier is like hitting a golden mine, pivotal to each team’s objectives.

Whether it’s a title race, play-off push or survival bid, a prolific goalscorer is the dream for all 24 clubs in the division - the only catch, they do not come cheap.

With many Championship clubs not blessed with an endless pot of cash, teams have to get creative to identify the man to lead the line for the following 46 games a season.

Whether it’s a hopeful punt on a young star on loan, a hidden gem across the continent or taking the risk of spending big on a new number nine, the dream is all the same and can often lead sides to catapult or plummet down the league.

With this in mind, we attempt to rank each Championship club’s main striker as we enter the opening chapters of the campaign and what is expected of their star forwards.

24 Lee Gregory - Sheffield Wednesday

An experienced EFL forward, scoring for the likes of Millwall, Stoke City and current club Sheffield Wednesday, Gregory helped the Owls secure promotion in dramatic play-off fashion last term, scoring ten goals in the process.

The 35-year-old, however, has immediately been thrust into a relegation battle with the Yorkshire outfit appearing to lack the goals from fellow forwards Michael Smith and Ashley Fletcher to pull themselves away from danger.

23 Delano Burgzorg - Huddersfield Town

The 24-year-old has shown promise in the blue and white stripes since arriving this summer but has been handed the unfortunate task of conjuring up the goals for the Terriers, a role which the Dutchman is not renowned for.

Operating in a wide position or in a front two, the former Mainz man has never scored more than five league goals in one campaign, coming back in 2021 with Heracles Almelo, and will likely need the experience of Daniel Ward to work alongside to be more of a serious threat in the final third.

22 Sinclair Armstrong - Queens Park Rangers

The Irish international has been an exciting prospect for the west London outfit but ultimately lacks the clinical finishing Gareth Ainsworth’s side so desperately desire.

While the 20-year-old can lead the line competently with his pace a nuisance for defenders, he will need to build on his finishing after showing the makings of an exciting forward in years to come.

Ultimately, a lack of money has left the young star with a lot of pressure on his shoulders and would likely flourish with a more experienced partner to learn and develop from.

21 Jordan Hugill - Rotherham United

Hugill has been an effective, if not prolific, leader from the front for the Millers as they look to be defensively resilient against the threat of relegation.

The former West Ham United man has struggled in front of goal in recent times, scoring just 14 times in his last 94 Championship outings prior to this season while offering height and a physical presence in the opposition box.

20 Wesley Moraes - Stoke City

While it could be argued Ryan Mmaee or Tyrese Campbell should take this spot, the former Aston Villa man has led the way in the opening stages of the campaign with his physical presence causing problems for Championship defenders.

The Brazilian is effective in using his size and strength to bring the Potters’ exciting attacking counterparts into play, however, goals will be vital if the Staffordshire side wants to go from mid-table mediocrity to play-off contenders.

Plus, due to his recent injury woes and goalscoring resume, he will be hoping a change of scenery will be the spark to rekindle old form.

19 Nazariy Rusyn - Sunderland

Rusyn arrives this summer with plenty of potential and intrigue.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and five assists for Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk and fits the bill for Mowbray’s emphasis on young talent.

While how he will fair in England is unknown, his recent goalscoring antics put him in good stead to hit the ground running and replace some of the goals left by Ross Stewart.

18 Emmanuel Latte Lath - Middlesbrough

In what is his debut campaign in England, Latte Lath is tasked with replacing the void created by last season’s top scorer Chuba Akpom’s departure.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a prolific breakthrough campaign last term, scoring 14 goals in 21 appearances for Swiss side St. Gallen, with Boro fans hoping such form will translate well into the chaos of Championship football.

17 Scott Hogan - Birmingham City

Birmingham City have, and are, enjoying a more positive chapter under new ownership with a revitalised squad only aiming to make relegation battles a distant memory.

With a plethora of summer signings, it is unclear if Blues have a top goalscorer within their ranks.

While an experienced, and often effective, option at this level, the former Brentford man’s goalscoring return has dried up this calendar year with loanee Jay Stansfield likely needed to step in and deliver the goods over the course of the season.

16 Ike Ugbo - Cardiff City

The departure of Sory Kaba left Cardiff City needing attacking reinforcements this summer with Canadian international Ike Ugbo their go-to man.

The former Chelsea man struggled for regular minutes for recent clubs Genk and Troyes, however, the new Bluebird has shown signs of his goalscoring prowess in South Wales with Erol Bulut’s side aiming to leave their relegation battles in the past.

15 George Hirst - Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have stolen the headlines following their promotion from League One as Kieran McKenna’s side prove to be a dominant attacking force in the second tier.

While not the most prolific of forwards, Hirst leads the attacking quartet effectively with his physical presence once again leading to the Tractor Boys’ joy in front of goal, complimenting the likes of Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead.

14 Sam Gallagher - Blackburn Rovers

Gallagher follows a similar role to that of Hirst with the former Southampton man an important cog in the Blackburn attacking machine.

The towering centre forward has averaged eight goals per campaign in recent times and works effectively alongside the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Ryan Hedges with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side eyeing another play-off push this time around.

13 Aaron Connolly - Hull City

The Irish international enters a massive campaign in his season as he looks to fulfil his highly-revered potential.

The former Brighton man has never scored more than three league goals in a campaign prior to this year, including for the Seagulls, Middlesbrough and Venezia.

Back at the MKM Stadium for a second time, however, the 23-year-old looks like a man on a mission, scoring goals left, right and centre straight out of the gate - a much-needed response for the Tigers following the departure of Óscar Estupiñán.

12 Daryl Dike - West Bromwich Albion

Dike has demonstrated undoubted quality at this level, his physical presence proving to be a valuable asset in spearheading the Baggies’ attack.

The USMNT international enjoyed a glittering stint in England with Barnsley before moving to the Midlands in 2022.

Injuries, however, prevent the 23-year-old from making his way further up this list after totting up just 25 appearances in his first 18 months at the club, scoring seven times.

11 Mileta Rajović - Watford

An exciting summer arrival, the Danish forward has enjoyed prolific spells in his home country and most recently Sweden before arriving in Hertfordshire this summer.

The physical and aerial presence is a welcomed one for the Hornets with Watford in dire need of a goalscorer.

While there are question marks over his all-round play and link-up in the final third, Watford fans will not care if he continues to bang in the goal and secure results for his side’s resurgence back up the division.

10 Tommy Conway - Bristol City

In the presence of Alex Scott, Conway’s breakthrough campaign somewhat went under the radar outside of Ashton Gate with the young forward scoring nine goals and three assists for the Robins.

The academy graduate’s technical ability and quality in the final third are coveted assets in any forward with the young man hoping to be one of the division’s brightest talents for a second season running.

9 Ryan Hardie - Plymouth Argyle

Hardie comes off the back of another double-figure campaign for the Pilgrims, scoring 29 goals across the past two seasons to help his side win the League One title last year.

The former Rangers and Livingston forward has flourished in English football and has excelled in his early tests of the second tier and will be pivotal in the Devon-based outfit’s quest for Championship security.

8 Will Keane - Preston

An experienced EFL forward, Keane has slotted into the Preston eleven nicely following a productive spell with Wigan Athletic.

Recording an impressive 26-goal tally in League One, the former Manchester United man still managed a double-figure tally for a struggling Latics side last term with the 30-year-old boasting a keen eye for goal while spurring this attacking Ryan Lowe side into life.

7 Jerry Yates - Swansea City

Yates comes off the back of his best season at Championship level last term, scoring 14 goals with four assists in Blackpool’s relegation campaign.

The departure of Joël Piroe places even more importance on the Swans’ need for goals with the former Rotherham United and Swindon Town forward a reliable goalscorer to take charge of Michael Duff’s attack.

6 Haji Wright - Coventry City

The big-money sale of Viktor Gyökeres naturally begged the question as to how the Sky Blues would replace such presence up top.

Along with Ellis Simms, the USMNT international Haji Wright is a welcomed addition to the Coventry attack with his physical presence combined with his bursting pace likely to cause even the best second-tier defenders nightmares.

Coming off the back of three consecutive double-figure goalscoring seasons in Denmark and Turkey, Mark Robins' side will be hoping their new man will be able to replicate such tally to lead another play-off charge.

5 Josh Sargent - Norwich City

Another US international, Sargent has settled at Carrow Road as he follows in the footsteps of fan favourite Teemu Pukki.

The former Werder Bremen attacker has added more end product to his game with his well-rounded attacking output crucial to Norwich’s attacking arsenal, alongside the high-flying Jonathan Rowe and creator Gabriel Sara.