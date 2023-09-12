Highlights The kits for Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are criticised for their poor design and lack of appeal.

Watford's kit is seen as a failed attempt at something different and lacks the desired yellow color.

Rotherham United's kit is praised for its sponsor and gesture towards the Rotherham Hospice, but the collar design brings it down.

Ultimately, results matter more than anything else in the Championship.

However, transfers and the release of squad numbers cause real excitement for supporters in pre-season.

The most anticipated day of pre-season is often the new kit launch though. Many can't get on the club website to order their home shirt soon enough, others are left disappointed.

We have selected the kits we like most - and have ranked each second-tier side's home strip from 24 to one. Do you agree with these selections?

24 Blackburn Rovers

The 'Rovers FC' text on the shirt looks pretty nice - but that's probably the only good thing that can be said about this kit.

Unfortunately, the sponsor doesn't look great on it and the collar isn't the best either.

If it wasn't for Middlesbrough's home strip, this would probably be the worst kit by quite a distance. It's a shame - because Rovers have had some excellent kits in the past.

23 Middlesbrough

You have to appreciate the fact they have tried to add more detail to the kit - but the white stripes don't suit the rest of the shirt, the bands around the arms don't look great and neither do the white parts on the neck.

22 Watford

You have to give the Hornets credit for trying something different - but it just hasn't worked.

There's not enough yellow on the kit for my liking - and they will need to go back to the drawing board ahead of next season and come up with something more popular.

21 Rotherham United

If it wasn't for the iffy collar, this shirt would probably be above quite a few others in the list, but it's hard to ignore it.

The fact the Rotherham Hospice is the sponsor is a lovely gesture though - and that has to be appreciated at least.

20 Sunderland

There are a couple of reasons why the Black Cats are in the bottom half.

Firstly, the sponsor doesn't go very well with the horizontal stripes and you can tell the stripes are at fault because the 'Spread Ex' logo didn't look too bad on Burnley's shirts.

The white shoulders don't look brilliant either, but it's not a terrible kit.

19 Queens Park Rangers

It's the red that's proving to be the downfall of this kit.

Some may like it - but the fact their badge is red just doesn't feel right.

It's a shame because the rest of the kit isn't too bad at all - but the red badge brings the quality of the shirt down.

18 Stoke City

Like QPR, there's one feature of the shirt that brings them down and that's the collar.

The width of the stripes are quite nice and the black sponsor isn't too bad - but they could have benefitted from having a simpler design around the neck.

17 Millwall

We are now entering the territory of 'meh' kits, starting with Millwall.

The white stripes on the shoulders are quite nice and it's not too complicated, which can be good sometimes.

But could there have been more white? Could they have done something else to make it a bit more interesting?

16 West Bromwich Albion

The amount of white there is on that kit is a positive and the Puma logos on the kit look good.

But the green dot on the i of the 'Ideal' part of the sponsor isn't the best.

15 Preston North End

The black part around the neck is quite good and the Castore logo looks pretty good on it too.

There's only so much you can do with a Preston kit - but Castore have done a good job and the sponsor fits the kit reasonably well.

14 Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys' home strip is nice enough and the collar is justified.

The white on the shoulders also looks reasonably nice - but it would have been nice for them to have had the Adidas stripes instead.

13 Birmingham City

This is another shirt that will split opinions.

The fact it's been jazzed up a bit is a positive for Birmingham and it's a nice shade of blue too, which allows the Midlands side to climb above the others on this list.

The bands around the neck and the arms also look tidy - and it's certainly not the worst kit in the second tier.

12 Bristol City

During their first full season as the Robins' kit sponsors, O'Neills have done a reasonably good job.

The stripes are very neat and their sponsor isn't too much of an eyesore.

It's just a shame that Alex Scott won't be producing his magic in it - because he would have looked the part in this shirt.

11 Swansea City

Some people absolutely despise this kit - but the fact they have the Swan on their logo takes this kit up quite a few places.

Their badge also looks quite nice centrally and the sleeves are good.

It's a shame their sponsor is orange, but this kit probably isn't as bad as some are making it out to be.

10 Hull City

The black sleeves on the shirt are very nice - and the whole shirt looks pretty professional.

It may be a pretty simple kit - but the sleeves make this kit such an appealing one and the design around the neck isn't too complicated either.

9 Leeds United

Two Adidas shirts are up next - and Leeds have to be in the top half for a few reasons.

Their sponsor and Adidas badge is the right blue, which is a positive, the stripes on the shoulder also enhance this kit and the BOXT logo goes well with the rest of the shirt.

The Peacock details are also a quality touch.

8 Leicester City

The gold on Leicester's shirt makes their kit slightly better than Leeds' - but it was a difficult one to call between the two recently relegated sides.

They haven't tried to make their kit too complicated and that has paid dividends for them - because they look the part in it.

7 Coventry City

The one thing stopping this kit from being even higher on this list is the big sponsorship logo.

The big K just doesn't look the best - but you can have few complaints with the rest of the shirt.

It's certainly not a boring shirt - and the stripes make a nice change from recent years.

6 Cardiff City

Some people would view Cardiff's kit as being quite plain.

But the sponsor goes with the shirt, the white lines around the shoulders aren't an unnecessary addition and the shirt is a wonderful shade of blue.

The mini bluebird on the back of the neck is also a nice touch. This kit gets a big thumbs up!

5 Huddersfield Town

This kit ticks three key boxes.

The decision to have blue on top of the shoulders is a good idea, the gold looks good and they haven't tried to jazz up the design too much.

The shirt is detailed enough without being too complicated.