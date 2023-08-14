Highlights Leeds United's Elland Road stadium has one of the most vaunted and unique atmospheres in English football, providing the team with an extra advantage.

Among Championship supporters, there is often one debate that is frequently sparked.

That is, of course, the discourse about support from the stands in the division, with almost each and every fanbase keen to claim that their atmosphere is better than everyone else's.

In some cases, that viewpoint is validated.

There are some huge clubs at this level with significant fanbases and, as such, terrific support that comes with it.

Teams such as Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are all big in stature and that is reflected by the atmospheres at their respective home stadiums, and the sheer volume of supporters who turn up week in week out to back the team.

Naturally, then, there also smaller-scale clubs who are not as well backed and have a much quieter crowd on matchday.

It certainly makes for interesting discussion, particularly given the inclusions this term of many clubs who have not previously played Championship football for quite some time.

Here at FLW, we have attempted to confront the age-old debate ourselves and analyse each club's home atmosphere from 24th-1st...

24 Rotherham United

Starting us off is Rotherham United, which, it must be said, is often a rather quiet place to visit.

The Millers fall into the aforementioned category of being one of the division's smaller clubs, with the AESSEAL New York Stadium yet to host top-flight football- and that does not look like happening anytime soon, either.

As such, they have a small fanbase that just does not generate too much noise, and you would be hard-pressed to find many neutral supporters who would disagree with their place here.

23 Blackburn Rovers

Interestingly, as far as club stature is concerned, Blackburn Rovers are a polar opposite to Rotherham.

Blackburn have not only played many years in the Premier League, but indeed, they have even won it, and are one of the division's biggest clubs by many factors.

One of those factors is not home atmosphere, however, and the support at Ewood Park leaves plenty to be desired.

It is rare to see Blackburn fill more than half their stadium and they are also known to allocate a substantial section to away supporters, meaning that traveling fans often dominate the atmosphere on matchday.

22 Hull City

Unfortunately, for supporters steeped in tradition, the KCOM stadium is very much one of football's archetypal "bowl" grounds, which bears plenty of modern architecture at the expense of a raucous home atmosphere.

That is something that Hull no longer have, as it hard to generate too much noise in stadiums of this design that are not close to the pitch, and while there can sometimes be a fair degree of noise up on Humberside, it is just not consistent enough to warrant a higher position here.

21 Preston North End

Just like their Lancashire rivals at Ewood, Preston are guilty of often handing a huge away allocation to their guests, which creates an atmospheric unbalance throughout Deepdale.

Once again, Preston supporters can make plenty of noise when they are in the mood for it but, once again, that simply does not happen enough.

20 QPR

In contrast to some of the arenas within the lower echelons of this list, Loftus Road is a proper old school ground that is more than capable of having the loud and intimidating atmosphere to match.

Indeed, given the closeness to the pitch from the stands, it had once been a truly daunting place for opponents to come to.

But, owing to circumstances across the white line over the last year or so in particular, that extra edge it once had is no longer present, and that filters through to the stands.

There is plenty of negativity at QPR at the moment, and until that is rectified, it remains one of the quieter home atmospheres in the division.

19 Watford

Vicarage Road was buzzing on the opening day of 23/24 as you would expect, but over the years, it simply is not loud enough overall compared to other clubs on this list.

That could change if Valerien Ismael brings the feel-good factor back to the club this season, though.

18 Norwich City

Now, Carrow Road can really get going at times- and that is just why it is not lower on this list.

There is often a lot of back-and-forth between home and away supporters which helps to get a good atmosphere at the ground, but when the Norwich faithful are not in the mood for it, Carrow Road can be far, far too quiet.

The Canaries have even had to previously introduce clappers and drummers in a bid to get more atmosphere going.

Make of that what you will.

17 Stoke City

Stoke was once an intimidating place to go - and that was not just due to the physical gladiators that took the pitch under Tony Pulis back in the Premier League days, either.

The crowd were well up for it and often outsang traveling supporters, although that factor has since waned following relegation and there are far too many empty seats for Stoke's liking.

Mind you, that could well be subject to change if Alex Neil continues to direct the positive upwards trajectory as of late, though.

16 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's home atmosphere often tends to fluctuate.

The vocal section of their home support is housed next to the away fans, which can culminate in an all-round loud atmosphere, but the noise does not spread across the ground enough to merit a higher inclusion.

Huddersfield fans can be right up there when times on the pitch are looking up, however, as they showed during the club's ascension to the top-flight.

15 Cardiff City

Sport in the Welsh capital means everything, and that is no different for Cardiff supporters.

When performances on the pitch are positive, Cardiff fans make as much noise as anyone, although that has not been the case over the last few years.

Yet, the picture is more promising as of late, and there is every chance that the Cardiff City Stadium could revitalise the atmosphere that once made it one of the Championship's loudest grounds in the not-too-distant future.

That said, Cardiff's home support is undeniably hindered by the fact that the away fans are situated on the opposite side of the ground to the Canton Stand, where the club's most vociferous cohort check into every other week.

It will not come close to Ninian Park, though!

14 West Bromwich Albion

Just like Cardiff, The Hawthorns can promise to provide plenty of noise when all is going well.

But, when that is not the case, it does tend to be somewhat quiet and that was certainly true at stages last term, not least during Steve Bruce's ill-fated tenure in the West Midlands.

Whether this ranking will change during the course of the campaign hinges upon whether popular boss Carlos Coberan can deliver success.

13 Ipswich Town

Ipswich's home atmosphere had often flattered to deceive when monotony grew from the club remaining in the Championship.

However, after returning to the second-tier from League One under Kieran McKenna, there is palpable excitement down at Portman Road about what may lie ahead this term.

Ipswich's support on home soil was much improved in their promotion-winning campaign and given that Championship football has now come back to Suffolk, it should only be even stronger moving forward.

12 Bristol City

Even though Bristol City have seldom progressed in the league, their supporters have not lost interest.

Ashton Gate still provides one of the better atmospheres that the Championship has to offer, and you can only imagine what it would be like if the club propelled towards the top-six and beyond.

11 Millwall

Millwall's fanfare requires little introduction and nor does The Den, which can produce one of the loudest and most intimidating home atmospheres in the Championship when the supporters are fully up for it.

When rivals are in town, the passion is something to behold - and if that was exhibited more often, it would no doubt rank among the very best across the league.

10 Leicester City

It will certainly be interesting to see how loud the King Power Stadium is this term.

The place was rocking as Leicester claimed a 2-1 victory over Coventry City in the M69 Derby, and that may well continue.

But you do get the feeling that if things go sour on the pitch then that will filter through to the stands, as that is exactly what happened in the Premier League last season.

If that is not the case, mind, then Leicester's decent home support should give Enzo Maresca's side an extra advantage when teams come to town.

9 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth are another up-and-coming outfit who tend to make good noise at home.

They did so when they hosted Huddersfield Town at Home Park in their Championship season opener, but, make no mistake about it, their supporters will need to continue being the 12th man - even when things get tough - if they are to stay up following promotion last time out.

8 Southampton

St Mary's could be truly rocking this season.

There is every reason to believe that the Saints will return to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Russell Martin, and that should create some great noise down on the south coast.

Southampton's home support was already fairly good in the Premier League, and while it went somewhat flat amid relegation, that atmosphere should be renewed this year.

7 Swansea City

Not too many Championship clubs generate a better home atmosphere than the Swans.

The Welsh side are not blessed with the biggest stadium in the division, but that comes in handy as they are able to make more noise throughout - and that is just what they do.

In particular, the Swansea.com Stadium has a remarkable atmosphere during the South Wales Derby, and they are helped over bitter rivals Cardiff by having their loudest stand of supporters situated right next to the away fans.

6 Coventry City

There is a fair argument to be had that the Coventry Building Society Arena is too big for the club's home support, but in the measurement of atmosphere, it is hard to dispute that it is right up there.

Coventry's fans generate a very impressive atmosphere despite the amount of empty seats around the ground, and that should only continue ahead of what appears to be another positive and progressive campaign on the cards.

5 Birmingham City

Ahead of Coventry is another club in the West Midlands who are spurred on by a buoyant home atmosphere.

There are very few stadiums in the Championship that bear more noise and hostility than St Andrew's - when the fans are up for it, of course.

But more often than not they are, and they almost definitely will be this season with the club finally taking positive strides both on and off the pitch.