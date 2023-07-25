The countdown is continuing to the start of the 2023/24 Championship season.

It is shaping up to be an incredibly competitive division next season, with Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City expected to challenge for promotion after their relegation from the Premier League, while newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday will all be hoping for a strong campaign.

With just over two weeks to go until the start of the new season, we ranked the stadiums of all 24 Championship clubs in order of capacity.

24 New York Stadium - Rotherham United (12,021)

After years of bouncing between the Championship and League One, Rotherham finally achieved second tier safety last season.

While their ground may be the smallest in the division, Matt Taylor will be keen to make it a tough place to visit in the upcoming campaign.

23 Home Park - Plymouth Argyle (17,900)

The Pilgrims' outstanding home record was a huge factor in their promotion from League One last season.

Steven Schumacher will be looking to replicate that form on their own patch in the upcoming campaign as Argyle return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

22 Loftus Road - Queens Park Rangers (18,436)

QPR fans will be demanding a vast improvement from their team after narrowly avoiding relegation following a second half of the season collapse and Gareth Ainsworth will need to turn Loftus Road into a fortness to avoid a repeat of those struggles.

21 The Den - Millwall (20,146)

Millwall agonisingly dropped out of the play-off places on the final day of the season after a 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, despite leading 3-1 at half time.

The Lions are regular top six challengers and Gary Rowett will be hoping this can finally be their year.

20 Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea City (21,088)

Swansea are facing their sixth consecutive season outside the Premier League, but after the appointment of Michael Duff as manager and excellent signings such as Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly and Jerry Yates, they could be one of the division's dark horses.

19 Vicarage Road - Watford (22,220)

Vicarage Road has seen plenty of managers come and go from the hot seat in recent years, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all failing to turn around the Hornets' fortunes last season.

Valerian Ismael is the latest manager to take on the challenge and he will be hoping to bring some much-needed stability to the club.

18 Deepdale - Preston North End (23,404)

The Lilywhites emerged as surprise play-off contenders after an impressive second half of the season, but a dip in form in the latter stages of the campaign saw them fall away and Ryan Lowe will demand greater consistency from his side next term.

17 John Smith's Stadium - Huddersfield Town (24,121)

Neil Warnock is a popular figure among Terriers fans after guiding them to Championship safety last season and the Terriers will be hoping to avoid any relegation trouble in the upcoming campaign after the 74-year-old agreed to stay on for another year.

16 MKM Stadium - Hull City (25,586)

Owner Acun Ilicali has galvanised the Tigers' fanbase since his takeover of the club last year and that was reflected in the attendance figures, with an increase in the average from 12,324 in the 2021-22 campaign to 18,108 last season.

Liam Rosenior has done a solid job in East Yorkshire since replacing Shota Arveladze in November and he will be looking for his side to continue their progress.

15 The Hawthorns - West Bromwich Albion (26,850)

The Baggies missed out on the top six on the final day of the campaign, but after an excellent second half of the season under Carlos Corberan, they should be among the promotion contenders once again.

14 Ashton Gate - Bristol City (27,000)

Bristol City have spent the last few seasons sitting in mid-table, but after a strong summer which has seen the arrivals of Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight, Robins fans will be hoping this is the year they can mount a consistent play-off challenge.

13 Carrow Road - Norwich City (27,359)

We have become accustomed to seeing Norwich at the top of the Championship after their title wins in 2019 and 2021, but they endured an underwhelming campaign last season as they finished 13th in the table.

However, the support of the Canaries fans remained steadfast, with an average attendance of 26,524.

12 St Andrew's - Birmingham City (29,409)

The Blues' attendances have fallen in recent years due to discontent against the ownership, but after Tom Wagner's investment in the club, it would be no suprise to see fans come back through the turnstiles next season.

11 Portman Road - Ipswich Town (29,673)

The Tractor Boys had an incredible average attendance of 26,184 in League One last season and with optimism high in East Anglia following their Championship return, Portman Road could see regular sell-outs in the upcoming campaign.

10 bet365 Stadium - Stoke City (30,089)

It has been a frustrating five years for Potters fans since their relegation from the Premier League and Potters fans will be keen to see improvement next season after a disappointing 16th-placed finish last term.

9 Ewood Park - Blackburn Rovers (31,367)

Rovers missed out on the Championship play-offs on the final day of last season and while they be looking to compete again next season, there is currently uncertainty over the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

8 King Power Stadium - Leicester City (32,262)

The Foxes are another side who will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt and with an average attendance of 31,887 last season despite their struggles, supporters are likely to remain loyal and get behind new manager Enzo Maresca.

7 St Mary's Stadium - Southampton (32,384)

New Southampton manager Russell Martin will be hoping to bring the positivity back to the South Coast after their relegation from the Premier League and Saints fans will be optimistic of an instant top flight return under the guidance of the 37-year-old.

6 Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry City (32,609)

The Sky Blues suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final in May, but despite the loss of star striker Viktor Gyokeres, Mark Robins' side will be aiming for to push for promotion again.

5 Cardiff City Stadium - Cardiff City (33,280)

Optimism is high in South Wales after the return of midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Bluebirds fans will be expecting a much-improved campaign after narrowly avoiding relegation last time out.