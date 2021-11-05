Ali McCann starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow

Preston North End will be looking to back up their superb win over AFC Bournemouth by producing a positive display against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Lilywhites will be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to the City Ground after ending the Cherries’ unbeaten start to the Championship campaign on Wednesday.

Currently 15th in the second-tier, Preston could move above the likes of Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in the standings if they seal all three points in their showdown with the Reds.

Whilst manager Frankie McAvoy will be unable to call upon the services of Ched Evans and Matthew Olosunde on Saturday due to their respective injury issues, he will be hoping that the likes of Emil Riis and Ali McCann will be able to deliver the goods in this particular clash.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Preston could line up against Forest…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation against Bournemouth, McAvoy is likely to stick with this particular set up on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen will be aiming to claim his seventh clean-sheet of the season against Forest

Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and Sepp van den Berg will be tasked with providing cover for Iversen in their defensive roles.

Meanwhile, Josh Earl and Tom Barkhuizen are set to feature in the wide positions for Preston.

Ben Whiteman will be partnered in the heart of midfield by McCann who managed to produce an eye-catching performance in the club’s clash with Bournemouth.

As well as scoring the winning goal for Preston at the Vitality Stadium, the midfielder made 31 passes during this fixture as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.50.

By replicating this display at the City Ground this weekend, McCann could help his side seal a positive result in this fixture.

Alan Browne is expected to feature in a more advanced central role behind Sean Maguire and Riis.

Having already provided nine direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Riis will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally in tomorrow’s clash as Forest have conceded in 14 of their 16 league games.