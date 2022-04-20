Ali McCann gives his honest verdict on Preston North End performance v Fulham

Preston North End faced Fulham last night and came away with a 3-0 defeat in a game that saw the Cottagers gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Fulham registered 14 shots, six of which were on target whilst Preston got only two on target and in the game that saw Mitrovic score his 40th league goal of the season, Preston man Ali McCann admitted that his side’s defensive performance was not up to scratch as he told the club’s Official Media:

“It’s a difficult evening for us.

“The manner in which we conceded the goals isn’t good enough, and we’ll look at them and try and cut out those mistakes.

“You can’t come to places like this and concede goals like that. We were better in the second half, but the goals have killed us.

“It’s slack on our part and they’ve capitalised on it, and once you give goals away like that it’s a mountain to climb to get back into the game.

“As I said, it was better on our part in the second half, but you just don’t get away with that at places like this.”

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Preston North End 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Anders Lindegaard Djurgardens Helsingborg Malmo Hammarby

Whilst Fulham are a top side, Preston were disappointed with the result as the 22-year-old admitted: “Seeing them celebrating is not easy for us considering we came down here trying to stop the party, but congratulations to them.

“They were better on the night, but we’ll go and look at the game, look at cutting out the mistakes and go again next time. ”

Preston now have three games remaining this season and will be hoping they can finish on a high.

The Verdict:

Fulham were the favourites to win this game as they knew a win would see them gain their promotion back to the Premier League and they clearly have a great team.

Mitrovic was able to score his 40th league goal of the season which is a brilliant record but McCann still feels as though his side made it too easy for Fulham in the attacking positions, which you can understand given the scoreline.

For Preston now it will be about going into their final three games and proving they are capable of putting in those good performances and picking up three points even against difficult teams.

The Lilywhites currently sit 15th in the league but will be hoping to push on up the table next season so for some players, these final games will be all about proving they deserve a contract at the club.