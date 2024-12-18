EFL pundit Ali Maxwell has slammed Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt following his side's 2-0 home defeat to bitter rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, claiming that the 43-year-old had his "head on Mars" after his club's loss, and that a huge proportion of the fanbase want to see the back of him.

The Latics ran out as 2-0 victors thanks to Dale Taylor's first-half strike, before Thelo Aasgaard sealed the three points for Shaun Maloney's men on 67 minutes.

Saturday's triumph means that the Tics have now won on each of their last three visits to Bolton, courtesy of 4-0 thrashings in both October 2021 and August 2023, while their last defeat to the Wanderers came back in January 2015.

Bolton and Wigan's last five encounters Date Venue Result 14/12/2024 Toughsheet Community Stadium 2-0 Wigan 27/02/2024 Brick Community Stadium 1-0 Wigan 19/08/2023 Toughsheet Community Stadium 4-0 Wigan 02/04/2022 Brick Community Stadium 1-1 Draw 16/10/2021 Toughsheet Community Stadium 4-0 Wigan

Maxwell makes Ian Evatt, Bolton claim after Wigan defeat

Speaking to guest Colin Murray on the Not The Top 20 podcast, Maxwell said: "Overall, Bolton are, and have been for the last few years, a much better football team than Wigan overall, but when they take to the field together at the Toughsheet, it's anything but for Wigan.

"Ian Evatt was another manager that was head on Mars post-game, saying that the pressure and stress of this game is obviously too much for some, we didn't do anything well in the first-half, we looked frightened, timid in possession, scared of our own shadows.

"A huge proportion of the fanbase have just fully gone Evatt out.

"They don't care, even if they win the next five games.

"They saw that happen before, after a 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield, they are bored of not turning up to big games.

"My general opinion of Ian Evatt is that he's a really good manager, he's progressed this team hugely over the years.

"But more and more, I think that my opinion doesn't matter hugely, issues of mentality creeping in like this within the team, and then a complete loss of confidence from the fanbase.

"It can be too much to get back from, I think.

"The weird wrinkle here is that Evatt has shares in Football Ventures, which is the company that owns Bolton Wanderers.

"That is an unusual situation, and it already feels a bit messy."

Evatt has struggled for Wanderers in crunch moments

As alluded to by Maxwell, the argument could be made that Evatt has been a good manager for the Trotters overall, who successfully guided the club back to League One from League Two in 2021.

The Wanderers faithful will always be grateful that their club's boss managed to get them out of the fourth tier at the first time of asking, and also delivered them the EFL Trophy in 2023.

But, there have also been several occasions during which Evatt has failed to deliver results in games which mean the most to supporters, as epitomised by the heavy losses the Wanderers have suffered at the hands of bitter rivals Latics throughout the 43-year-old's tenure.

The Toughsheet Community Stadium faithful were also hurt by last season's play-off final defeat to Oxford United, which cost them a place in this season's Championship.