Ali Crawford reveals the best moment he’s had in a Bolton Wanderers shirt

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ali Crawford has revealed that the first win the Trotters got away at Bristol Rovers this season was his best moment in a Bolton Wanderers shirt.

Speaking in an #AskCrawford Q&A that the club are running on social media, the former Doncaster player revealed that the 2-0 Wanderers win at the Memorial Stadium back in October is his standout moment in a Bolton shirt.

I’d say the first win we got away to Bristol Rovers, it gave all the players a boost as well as the fans. https://t.co/3Uz9m6lES1 — B o l t o n W a n d e r e r s (@OfficialBWFC) March 30, 2020

It’s been and incredibly tough and challenging season for the club in League One this season.

Keith Hill’s men started the campaign with a 12-point deduction, and the chances of relegation to League Two are effectively nailed on now as they sit on 14 points, somewhat impressively only five points adrift of 22nd place Southend, who have endured a miserable season themselves.

A brace from the Murphys back in October, Luke and Daryl, secured the three points for Bolton back on the 22nd October, with Crawford suggesting it gave all the players and fans a boost.

Meanwhile, for Crawford on the pitch he has made 16 appearances this season, notching two goals and five assists.