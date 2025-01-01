2024 was an excellent year for Derby County, and after securing promotion back to the Championship from League One, they have enjoyed a strong start to life in the second tier.

The Rams had been away from the division for two seasons, but have not shown any signs of a hangover from that, beating the likes of Coventry City, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion already.

They had an excellent summer transfer window, and will be hoping for more success in January, with plans already in place to make the changes needed to push up the table in the coming months.

One of those who could be joining Paul Warne's Derby side in the next few weeks is Ali Al-Hamadi, with the East Midlands side still keen on bringing him to Pride Park from Ipswich Town, as per Derbyshire Live. Football League World has taken a look at how much the striker is estimated to be earning every week using Capology.

Derby County's Top Five Permanent Earners (Capology's Estimates) Player Wage Ben Osborn £17,500 Kayden Jackson £12,000 Eiran Cashin £8,500 James Collins £8,500 Jacob Widell Zetterstrom £8,500

Al-Hamadi's wage is more than manageable for Derby

The Rams are in need of bringing in more firepower up front, and Al-Hamadi could provide that for them if they do decide to make a move for the 22-year-old in January. He has struggled for minutes since joining Ipswich at the start of 2024, and is in desperate need of a loan away from Suffolk.

The addition of Liam Delap to the ranks at Portman Road has effectively made the former AFC Wimbledon man redundant, and he will be looking for much-needed game time in the second half of the season.

Derby have already brought in five loans in 2024/25, but as per EFL rules, they can bring in more, but only five of those can feature in a matchday squad.

Al-Hamadi would join Jerry Yates as the other loaned striker, and he has more than enough quality to keep up with the 28-year-old in terms of goal output.

Nevertheless, wages will be a concern for the Rams due to Al-Hamadi coming from a Premier League club. According to Capology, the Iraq international is estimated to be earning £10,000-a-week, and this is more than manageable for Warne and David Clowes, the club's owner.

Al-Hamadi could be Derby's best option in January

There is plenty of time for Derby to make a move in the transfer market, but out of the players that have been linked with a move to Pride Park, Al-Hamadi looks to be the strongest choice.

Aston Villa's Louie Barry and Liverpool's Jayden Danns are also reportedly on the Rams' radar, but with the former being tracked by others, and Danns' lack of experience in senior football, they could be more of a risk.

The young Ipswich Town star has proven himself already in the EFL with Wimbledon, and showed signs of being a player more than capable of performing in the Championship with the Tractor Boys in 2023/24.

Warne has tough decisions to make throughout January, but if he nails his choice of striker, then Derby may just be on to a very successful 2025.