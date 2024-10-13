The January transfer window may feel like a long time away, but there's no doubt that the hierarchy at Swansea City are preparing for what's set to be a very important month for the club.

Swansea City supporters will feel that they're not a million miles away from being a good Championship side, and one that can compete for a play-off place, and a good January transfer window could make all the difference.

Some of the Jack Army will still have nightmares of the 2023 January transfer window where the club didn't make a single signing, much to the annoyance of Russell Martin, who subsequently called out the club's ownership, burning bridges, which ultimately led to him leaving the club that summer.

Swansea finished 10th that season, three points off the play-off places, and had they managed to bring in some new recruits, they could well have finished in the top six.

It looks as if the Swans will be around that same position this season, and the club's hierarchy can't make the same mistakes again.

With that in mind, we've looked at how a dream 2025 January transfer window could look for Swansea.

Selling fringe players who are unlikely to feature

A good start for Swansea in January would be selling players like Kristian Pedersen and Nathan Tjoe-A-On, freeing up both space in the squad and money on the wage bill to bring new players in.

The pair were signed in 2023 but have struggled to make an impact, and according to Capology, Pedersen is Swansea's fourth-highest earner, reportedly earning a weekly wage of £18,000.

Considering this is a player who has made just four Championship appearances for Swansea since joining in the summer of 2023, it could be argued that this is money being badly spent, and offloading him would free up a significant wage.

The Danish international is out of contract at the end of the season anyway, so offloading him in January could be a good way to free up money for Luke Williams to bring in the players he wants.

Meanwhile, Tjoe-A-On has struggled to adapt since joining from Excelsior Rotterdam last summer, and he's made just three appearances, playing just two minutes of league football.

Despite Swansea's small squad, he's been left out of the matchday squad for five of Swansea's Championship fixtures this season, and it's clear that he's not a player that features prominently in Williams' plans.

Keeping hold of Matt Grimes

Matt Grimes has been Swansea's most important player for a number of seasons, and it's been no different this year, playing every minute of all 11 of their fixtures this season across all competitions.

Swansea's skipper was the subject of transfer interest from Sheffield United in the summer, but a move didn't materialise, and it's important for the club that they ensure he remains in SA1 during the January transfer window.

The Swans will be confident of keeping Grimes, such is the regularity that they receive interest in him, and they know that losing him would be a huge blow.

While keeping Grimes is Swansea's most important objective in January, they'll also be desperate to keep new signings like Goncalo Franco and Lawrence Vigouroux.

Given the fact that Franco and Vigouroux haven't long joined Swansea, losing them in January seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened, and you'd have thought they'd be on the radars of some clubs such has been the levels of their performances so far.

Signing Ali Al-Hamadi on loan

Swansea have the third-best defence in the league, but they have also scored the third least goals in the league, with just Preston and Cardiff behind them.

This means that Swansea have some solid foundations, and if they could start scoring, they could genuinely challenge for a play-off place, but of course, that means they need a prolific goalscorer.

Liam Cullen is a reliable goalscorer but not quite prolific enough, while Zan Vipotnik is still getting up to speed with the Championship after his summer move from Bordeaux.

Ali Al-Hamadi has played just 32 minutes of Premier League football with Ipswich Town in their opening seven league games, and should the Tractor Boys send him on loan in January, Swansea need to be all over it.

Ali Al-Hamadi's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Swansea City 2018-21 0 0 0 Wycombe Wanderers 2021-23 13 1 0 Bromley (Loan) 2022 10 3 2 AFC Wimbledon 2023-24 48 27 8 Ipswich Town 2024- 18 5 1

Al-Hamadi showed last season he can score goals and help a side get promoted to the Premier League, and having come through the ranks at Swansea as a youngster, he knows the club well.

Prolific Championship goalscorers cost a lot of money, money which Swansea don't have, so if Al-Hamadi's struggles for playing time continue in the coming months, a loan move for the 22-year-old could be feasible, and it could be the difference between finishing mid-table or finishing in the play-offs.