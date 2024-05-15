Highlights Al-Hamedi underwent successful adductor surgery after Ipswich Town's promotion to the Premier League.

The forward played through pain to help achieve their goal but is now on the road to recovery.

Thanks to Dr. Schilders for a successful operation, Al-Hamadi is ready to get back to work.

Ali Al-Hamadi has provided Ipswich Town fans with an update after he underwent adductor surgery following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The plan was always for the forward to have the procedure done after the season, as Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna revealed in March.

But in a social media post, Al-Hamadi revealed the eye-opening extent of the injury.

Following a successful operation, he put this message on X. "These last few months of the season have been really gruelling for me mentally & physically. Been playing through a lot of pain to help out my teammates, fans and staff achieve our goal.

"Was worth every single minute of it in the end.

"Al-hamdulilah, the operation was successful. Thanks to Dr Ernest Schilders and his team for doing an amazing job. Road to recovery has already begun. Back to work."

