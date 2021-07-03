Alfie McCalmont breaks silence after swapping Leeds for Morecambe

Morecambe summer signing Alfie McCalmont has sent a message to fans of the League One club after joining on loan from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old has become the latest Whites player to join an EFL club this summer after defender Oliver Casey signed for Blackpool in a permanent move last month and striker Ryan Edmondson moved to Fleetwood Town on a one-year loan on the 11th of June.

Morecambe announced yesterday that the Northern Irishman had joined them until the end of the season and he has now taken to Twitter to send a message to his new fanbase.

Delighted to sign on loan @ShrimpsOfficial for the season. Can’t wait to get started 🙌🏻🦐 #UTS pic.twitter.com/UdtFawU2uW — Alfie McCalmont (@alfiemccalmont4) July 2, 2021

The midfielder impressed while on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic last term, scoring 10 goals and adding five assists for the North West club.

He was handed a new four-year contract by the Whites last summer, highlighting just how highly thought of he is at Elland Road.

McCalmont is the ninth signing of the season for Morecambe, who are preparing for life in League One after winning promotion through the play-offs.

The Verdict

McCalmont’s summer departure is no real surprise given where he sits in the pecking order at Leeds and how impressive he was in League Two this season.

The 21-year-old will undoubtedly be hungry to impress not just his new club but those back at Elland Road as well.

If he can reproduce the sort of form he showed with Oldham last season, he should win The Mazuma Stadium faithful over pretty quickly.

Convincing Marcelo Bielsa and co. at Leeds that he should be considered for a place in the senior squad could be a little more difficult.