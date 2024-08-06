Highlights Marti Cifuentes turned QPR's football season around and has given opportunities to young players like Kolli and Bennie in pre-season.

Alfie Lloyd and Lorent Talla may benefit from loan moves to gain valuable playing time and experience.

With the arrival of new talents like Zan Celar, younger players need to seek loan opportunities for growth.

Queens Park Rangers will be hopeful that they have a much brighter future ahead of them with the arrival of Marti Cifuentes last October.

The Spaniard turned around what seemed to be a miserable 2023-24 campaign, and by the end, had the team playing some truly impressive football.

He will look to build on that this season and a number of younger players are due an attempt at earning some first-team football. Most notably, Rayan Kolli and Daniel Bennie, who have both earned valuable minutes in pre-season.

Despite these opportunities, some of the younger players will have to settle for limited roles if they stay at QPR, and this is where the loan system can come in useful.

With this in mind, at Football League World we have selected two players who could leave on loan before the August 30th deadline.

Alfie Lloyd

Alongside the likes of Kolli and Bennie, Alfie Lloyd has received a suitable amount of minutes in pre-season to aid his development.

Signed from Yeovil Town back in May 2021, he is still yet to feature for the first team in a professional game and spent last season playing for the under-23s.

Prior to that, he had a relatively successful loan spell at Eastleigh in the National League, scoring five goals in 20 games for the Spitfires.

Alfie Lloyd 2022-23 Eastleigh (League Only) Appearances 20 Minutes 1,393 Goals 5 Minutes per goal 279

However, the recent signing of striker Zan Celar will push him down the pecking order at Loftus Road, so he should be seeking a loan move.

Given his exploits in the fifth tier, a move to a League One or Two side would make sense as he looks to build up his minutes in men's football.

Aged 21, the most important thing is consistent game time and this just isn't something that Cifuentes can offer currently.

Having signed a new contract earlier this year, it is evident that Lloyd is still in the future plans of the club. So, a strong goalscoring loan spell could see him rewarded with an opportunity in the second tier in the near future.

Lorent Talla

Another player who could benefit from a loan spell away from Loftus Road is Lorent Talla.

A Kosovo youth international, he recently signed his first pro-deal with the club, following a successful season with the development squad.

An atypical number 10, he has received some really strong praise from QPR CEO Christian Nourry, who recently said this about him: "Lorent has worked extremely hard to make this step and has serious potential as a #10.

"Upon my arrival, he was rapidly identified as a player with the necessary attributes to push on. But the hardest work is still ahead of him."

Clearly, the club value him highly and a loan spell could be beneficial to his development.

Given his injury problems prior to 2023-24, ensuring he has regular minutes is important. For this reason, they must ensure he joins a club that has a strong set-up and are in desperate need of a player to fill that number 10 role.

Right now, a move to either the National League or League Two feels like the right step as he looks to showcase himself to Cifuentes and co.

A good season could see him return to QPR with countless opportunities, so he must seek a move away.