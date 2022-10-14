Alfie Jones offers verdict on mood at Hull City amid managerial uncertainty

Despite plenty of work being done to strengthen the team over the summer, Hull City had a poor start to the new season which saw manager Shota Arveladze sacked after the international break.

Although the Tigers have been managerless for a number of weeks now, they don’t appear to be any closer to an appointment which first team coach Andy Dawson preparing to oversee his fourth game in charge against Birmingham City this weekend.

Hull came close to an appointment with Pedro Martins the preferred choice although a deal fell through meaning owner Acun Ilicali has gone back to the drawing board.

However, despite the time frame on a new manager being unclear, defender Alfie Jones has credited the owner for giving the side clarity during the recent weeks as he told Hull Live: “He’s been really open and honest with us about the management situation which as players gives you that clarity which is helpful so that we’re not overthinking stuff.

“The main point from him was to focus on what we’ve got to do, reiterating how good a team we are and what a good bond we’ve got as a team and pushing that forward which gives us the confidence to go into games.”

Jones was also keen to praise Dawson for the work he has done with the team so far as he said: “We all know Daws, he’s a great coach and he’s been really good since he came in. We’re really happy to have Daws with us.

“The main thing for us was going back to the basics and I think Daws has implemented that in our heads on the training pitch, he’s getting us working on the basics, the patterns of play, just getting us doing that along with getting all the small details right.

“For us, it’s to win as many games as possible. We want to have a good run now after the dip we’ve had in performances and results, we want to go on a good run until the World Cup and hopefully, that leaves us in good stead for the break and then we can come back firing.”

The Verdict:

Given Hull are set to go into their fourth game without a manager, it’s sure to be a bit of an uncertain time at the MKM Stadium currently especially given a previous deal fell through.

However, it seems as though Ilicali is keen to make this appointment the right one meaning it’s a decision that’s worth taking time on, and the fact he is keeping the team in the loop will reassure them that their best interests are at heart.

Currently the team are working with a coach they know well and he is helping them strip it back and look at how to do the simple bits of their game correctly which has seen the Tigers pick up a win in their three games under Dawson.

The owner will be keen not to leave an appointment too long but will also hope that the new manager will be able to come into a good environment given the communication currently going on throughout the club.