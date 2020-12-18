Alfie Doughty’s situation at Charlton Athletic as the January transfer window approaches

Alfie Doughty’s future is set to make a few headlines in the coming weeks as we approach another transfer window with things still far from certain at Charlton Athletic.

The flying youngster has been out injured since October with a hamstring tear but there is no denying that before that he caught the eye for the Addicks with a number of impressive performances out wide both this and last season.

Indeed, he is Charlton’s best option for those attacking areas on the flanks and keeping him is something that they want to do, but at the moment things hang in the balance.

As it stands, the club is still talking to his representative over signing a new contract with Lee Bowyer describing what’s on the table as ‘a good offer.’

Clearly, Charlton want to keep him and certainly avoid losing him on a free with him able to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England come the opening of the January window – thanks to his current deal expiring in the summer.

Chief among the sides linked, of course, are Celtic, with the Scottish giants making several plays to sign him in the last window but to no avail.

They have had a tough season in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers running away at the top of the league but, even so, the lure of playing for the famous green and white hoops could well still be playing on Doughty’s mind – you have to imagine that’s the case with no progress on signing at Charlton.

Evidently, there’s still time for the Addicks to get this one sorted but, the nearer we get to January, the greater concern there’ll be over him leaving.