Alfie Doughty starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face QPR this weekend

Injury hit Stoke City go to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday afternoon in looking to bounce back from consecutive 1-0 defeats.

The Potters appeared to be one of the most assured teams in the play-off places before defeats to Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers have seen them drop to seventh place. Stoke have a three point cushion on Huddersfield Town in eighth but will be desperate to climb back inside the top six sooner rather than later.

Blackburn’s 1-0 win at the bet365 Stadium last time out saw Rovers leapfrog Stoke into a commanding fifth place.

Queens Park Rangers are leading the charge in third place behind pace setters Fulham and Bournemouth, and will take some beating particularly in West London.

We are predicting two alterations to Michael O’Neill’s line-up that faced off with Blackburn…

To add some further attacking threat Alfie Doughty replaces Morgan Fox. The 21-year-old replaced James Chester late on against Blackburn with Fox having already been taken off for Tom Ince.

Doughty’s pace and unpredictability would bring something different to the Potters’ attacking contingent for Rangers to deal with. The second change is Steven Fletcher coming in for Tyrese Campbell, the latter is yet to return to the prolific form he showed before sustaining a serious injury last season.

The Scotsman’s understanding with Jacob Brown has been growing week on week and should ask some serious questions of the likes of Jimmy Dunne and Yoann Barbet. Rangers have only lost once at home in the league this season and therefore Sunday afternoon’s affair provides a challenge for O’Neill’s men to rise to.