Middlesbrough will still be hoping to be conducting their upcoming summer transfer business as a Premier League club.

Boro remain in with a chance of securing a play-off finish this season, but inconsistent performances and results have prevented Michael Carrick's side from truly establishing themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

But, as all second tier supporters can attest to, anything can happen in this division, and so Middlesbrough won't be giving up on their top flight dream until it's mathematically impossible.

Regardless of the league they're plying their trade in next term, a big summer transfer window appears to be in store at the Riverside Stadium, with numerous loan players set to return to parent clubs, and some clear areas in the squad that require improvements to be made.

Football League World takes a look at what a dream summer window might look like for the Teessiders.

In - Mark Travers

GK - Bournemouth

Goalkeeper has been a real problem position for Middlesbrough for a number of years, with the club fielding a different starting shot-stopper practically every season over the last few campaigns.

However, Bournemouth loanee Mark Travers has been a Riverside revelation, and seldom has Boro's goal looked in safer hands in recent times than with the Irish international between the sticks.

26 by the time next season starts, Travers must surely be desperate to find consistent playing time at this stage of his career, and with the Cherries being linked with Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Stoke City's Viktor Johansson, becoming a permanent part of Middlesbrough's furniture may be of great appeal to him.

Out - Seny Dieng

GK

Having lost his starting role as Middlesbrough goalkeeper, first to Sol Brynn, and then to Travers, Seny Dieng looks destined for a Riverside exit in the near future.

The 30-year-old has endured a mistake-laden campaign this season, and has evidently lost favour with Carrick.

As such, for the sake of both his club and international career, the former QPR man will surely need to explore a Teesside escape route this summer.

In - Kaine Kesler-Hayden

RB - Aston Villa

With the long-term futures of both Luke A