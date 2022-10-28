Alfie Doughty makes honest admission about his time with Luton Town so far

Following a tough season for Alfie Doughty last season in which he failed to get minutes both at Stoke City and on loan with Cardiff City, he signed for Luton Town this summer with Nathan Jones making no secret of the fact he had wanted the player for some time.

However, following his arrival at Kenilworth Road, Doughty suffered with a recurring hamstring injury which meant he couldn’t start the season and has only returned to action in the last two games.

The 22-year-old came on as a substitute against Norwich City before playing 90 minutes in his side’s trip to Watford last weekend.

Now he has got back into the team with fitness in him, the midfielder is keen to kick on now and prove what he can bring to the side as he told the club’s Official Media: “It has been a bit of a frustrating start. Pre-season was going so well and then two days before the start of the season, I pull up with a hamstring injury. You can’t help it but I’m back now and I’m very happy.

“If it was going to happen [the injury], it would have been better at the start of pre-season but it’s fine now and it’s good to be back playing.

“I did have six weeks of pre-season with the boys and it did help. It’s probably more to do with the fans, they watched a bit of me, but it wasn’t anywhere near what I can actually produce.”

“Luckily the physio team just helped me out with it and now it feels back to normality. That is why we took a bit more time than it would have just to make sure it was ready, because of how quick I am, sometimes I’m more prone to getting injuries than any other.

“I have just played 70 minutes against Norwich and then 90 against Watford, so it seems to be okay.

“You always train as hard as you can no matter what. The boys were doing really well so you just have to do what you can in training and luckily I got my chance against Norwich.”

Although fans haven’t seen as much of the player as they would have hoped, Doughty has certainly built relationships within his new side as he credited the people at the club for helping his recovery as he said: “If a manager wants to sign you it is always a positive. They see something in you and I appreciate it. he has proved everything he said to me really, he believes in me so I just have to give that trust back now.

“The group is quality. There is a real togetherness in this group and I think you can tell by the performances and the games we have played, how well we perform as a team. There are no individuals, it’s team collectiveness.

“Personally any minutes I get at the moment, it feels like being a footballer again. I know I’ve been suffering from injuries for a while now and it is good to know I can still play 90 minutes and the legs are still there after dealing with hamstring injuries. It’s a positive to take but you can’t focus on yourself too much sometimes.”

The Verdict:

It has been a really tough and frustrating start to life at Kenilworth Road for Alfie Doughty but he seems to have the right mindset and is now determined to show his quality and fight for a place in the side.

Nathan Jones is clearly a really big fan of his and he worked hard to sign him so he will be keen to give the youngster the opportunity in the side as long as his performances are up to a high standard.

At such a young age, the midfielder can still have an exciting career ahead of him but he will be hoping he can stay injury free for the foreseeable now.