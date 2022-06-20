Alfie Doughty excited to join Luton Town as he sends message to fans

Alfie Doughty has said he is excited to get going at Luton Town after joining the club for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City.

The wide player joined the Potters from Charlton Athletic but never really managed to hit the heights he would have liked, with injuries playing their part.

He is a good player, though, and this move to Luton may well help him showcase that, with Nathan Jones eager to build on their play-off finish last season and challenge once again for promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Luton website, Doughty had this to say in his first interview as a Hatters player:

“I’m very excited to be a Luton player.

“It is a fresh start and I want to get started straight away.

“Over the last few years, getting top half the year before and then top six last year, you can tell the team is just getting better and better, and that is definitely one of the reasons why I’m here.”

The Verdict

Jones will be hoping Doughty can hit the ground running and if he can find the sort of form that made him a Stoke player in the first place after moving from Charlton then the manager will be very pleased indeed he has got a deal done.