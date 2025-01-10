Luton Town stars Alfie Doughty and Carlton Morris have shared their thoughts on departing Hatters boss Rob Edwards.

It was confirmed on 9 January that Edwards would be vacating his position at Kenilworth Road by mutual consent, with Luton sitting 20th in the Championship and just two points above the relegation zone.

Edwards took over as Hatters manager in November 2022, and guided the club to a third-place finish in the second tier that season, before delivering one of the club's finest hours with victory over Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

A part of the statement from the club's website announcing his departure read: "We could have not wished for a better man to understand what it takes to be manager of Luton Town, one who acted as an ambassador for the club and community in the glare of the world’s media spotlight."

Luton Town's Alfie Doughty and Carlton Morris pay tribute to former manager Rob Edwards

After the announcement that Edwards would be stepping away from his managerial role with Luton Town, the club posted a tribute to the 42-year-old to the club's official Instagram account.

In response to that post, Hatters stars Alfie Doughty and Carlton Morris both took to their Instagram stories to pen a few words in tribute to their former boss.

Doughty said: "One of the best to work with and will hold a special place in everyone's heart at the football club. Thank you for everything."

Morris would keep it slightly sweeter, saying: "Thanks for everything gaffa. What a man."

Luton Town would write in their tribute post to Edwards: "Luton Town Football Club can confirm that Rob Edwards has left his role as manager by mutual agreement.

"Rob was appointed in November 2022, and once the Championship had resumed following the break for the Qatar World Cup, together with assistants Richie Kyle and Paul Trollope, he took over a side sitting 10th, one point outside the play-offs.

"The trio guided the Hatters to third place, including a first derby win in front of fans for 17 years, then a stunning play-off semi-final success over Sunderland before winning promotion to the Premier League with a penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry.

"They gave a generation of Luton Town supporters the greatest day of their lives at Wembley on 27th May 2023, completing the final leg of the rise from non-league football to the top-flight, and every Hatter will remain eternally grateful for that entry to the Club’s history books.

"Thank you, @robedwardsteam 🧡"

Rob Edwards will be a difficult manager for Luton Town to replace

Having taken Luton to the heights of the Premier League, Edwards is undoubtedly one of the most popular and well-respected managers among those connected with the football club in its modern history.

His style of play and tactical approach brought some of the best football to Kenilworth Road in many years, as he was able to extract performances out of players time and time again.

During the Premier League promotion season of 2022/23, his Luton side conceded just 39 Championship goals, as he helped transform them into one of the toughest to beat sides in the EFL.

Rob Edwards' Luton Town record - per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Defeats Points per game 103 33 23 47 1.18

"I'm really proud of what we achieved," Edwards said in his departing statement via the club website. "Not only winning a play-off game which the club had struggled to do, but winning the final and gaining promotion to the Premier League at Wembley was the most amazing experience!

"I take with me some incredible memories, not just the victories against Watford or Sunderland in the semi-final, or Brighton, Newcastle, Palace or Everton. But the way we did it, how we played against Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa and Manchester United, we were brave and brilliant to watch, how the Kenny bounced and roared! That's what I'll remember.

"It wasn't always easy, we lived through the most difficult times. What happened at Bournemouth last December will always remain with me. How the medical team reacted along with the paramedics to save Tom was remarkable. Truly heroic, and once again I want to thank them. The most important thing is that Tom Lockyer is with us and has a great chance to play again. I love you mate!

"To the players, I say thank you. Thanks for always giving your best, thanks for keeping it fun and to those that were there, thanks for delivering in the biggest moment of our lives!

"To the fans, my memories will be 3,000 of you at Stamford Bridge after the final whistle and a 3-0 defeat, singing and making the noise of 50,000 people. Your support meant the world to me. You were great. Thanks to those who have continued to support during more difficult times.

"The club is in great shape, financially, in a really strong position with an exciting new stadium on the horizon. I really hope I will be able to return as a fan. The biggest thank you goes to my family. They've lived through this rollercoaster with me, and I'm looking forward to spending some time with them before being ready to go again!

"Once again, it's been a privilege. Rob." Finding a suitable replacement will be tough for Luton's hierarchy, but it's one they must get right, as the Hatters look to pull away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season.