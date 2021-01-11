Alfie Doughty and Stoke City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Alfie Doughty has been a man in-demand this month, with his departure from Charlton Athletic now looking a matter of when and not if.

The 21-year-old’s Addicks deal is set to expire in the summer and it appears the League One side are resigned to cashing in on him this month rather than losing him as a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Stoke City appear frontrunners to land the Charlton academy product and with that in mind, we’ve taken a deep dive into what exactly we know so far and how likely a move is to happen.

What do we know so far?

Reports today have indicated that the Potters have won the race to sign Doughty from the Addicks, beating out the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Bournemouth, and QPR to his signature.

It is understood that Stoke have now agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old and are on the verge of completing the signing, with the wide man set to rejoin Charlton on loan until the end of the season.

The Scottish Herald revealed last week that Celtic and Rangers had both offered Doughty a pre-contract but London News Online has since indicated that Stoke, Bournemouth, and QPR have all had bids accepted to sign him this month.

It is unclear what the exact fee is but reports earlier in the January window suggested they had made an offer in the region of £650,000.

Is it likely to happen this month?

Yes, it now looks very likely that Stoke will sign Doughty this month.

Reports today have suggested that they’ve won the race for the left-sided player and are close to completing a deal that will see him spend the rest of the season on loan at the Valley.

Obviously, until anything official is announced there is still time for one of the other sides in pursuit to hijack the move but at the moment it seems the Potters have landed themselves another talented young player.