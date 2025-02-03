Birmingham City midfielder Alfie Chang has left the club to join League Two leaders Walsall on loan until the end of the season.

After coming through the club's academy, Chang established himself in the Birmingham first-team in the 2022-23 season, making 17 appearances in all competitions under John Eustace.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury in training in August 2023 that kept him out for almost 18 months, and he made his long-awaited return as a substitute in the Blues' 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup last month.

With Birmingham flying high at the top of League One, Chang has been unable to force his way into the matchday squad in the league since making his comeback, so manager Chris Davies has made the decision to allow him to leave temporarily in order to play regular football.

The midfielder is the third player to depart St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on loan during the winter window after Brandon Khela and Dion Sanderson joined Bradford City and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Alfie Chang departs Birmingham City for Walsall

Chang arrives at the Poundland Bescot Stadium with Walsall currently sitting top of the League Two table, and with an 11-point gap over fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon, they look in a strong position to achieve automatic promotion.

League Two table (as it stands 3rd February) Team P GD Pts 1 Walsall 28 24 59 2 Doncaster Rovers 29 10 52 3 Notts County 28 17 50 4 AFC Wimbledon 27 19 48 5 Crewe Alexandra 29 11 48 6 Port Vale 28 6 48 7 Bradford City 28 10 47 8 Salford City 28 7 44

However, the Saddlers are without a win in their last three games after defeats at Bradford City and Fleetwood Town and a draw at home to Salford City, so with their promotion push faltering, the signing of Chang could be a timely boost.

Head coach Mat Sadler said he is delighted to have sealed a deal for Chang, telling the club's official website: "I’m happy to see Alfie join us."

"Alfie had a fantastic start to his career at Birmingham, played lots of games in the Championship for them a couple of years ago.

"He’s been on the road to recovery since then from his injury but he’s certainly on his way back from that having played for them a couple of weeks ago in the FA Cup.

"He’s someone that I know well and it's thanks to our relationship with Birmingham allowing us to get this deal done.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him play, he’s a very tidy football player, brings quality in forward areas and he’s one we’re looking forward to seeing grow as the loan continues."

Chang is the third player to make the move from Birmingham to Walsall this season after George Hall and Rico Browne, and he is the Saddlers' fourth signing of the window following the additions of Nathan Asiimwe, Ethan Wheatley and Levi Amantchi.

Walsall is the perfect loan move for Alfie Chang

With such strong competition for places in midfield from the likes of Paik Seung-ho, Tomoki Iwata and Marc Leonard, Chang was unlikely to feature much for Birmingham in the second half of the season, so it makes sense for him to go out on loan and build up his fitness after such a long spell on the sidelines.

Walsall has proven to be an excellent destination for young players to develop this season, and although their form has declined a little in recent weeks, they are still in a commanding position at the top of League Two, so Chang has a strong chance of achieving promotion with them in the coming months.

He showed plenty of potential in the Championship two years ago before his injury, and he will be hoping to show Davies what he can do ahead of the Blues' likely return to the second tier next season.