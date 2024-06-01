Birmingham City are set to enter unknown territory in the 2024/25 season, as they face third tier football for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Blues' 2023/24 season was one to forget in a hurry, as they plummeted down the Championship table and eventually suffered relegation to the League One.

Now, they find themselves in a position that seemed unimaginable at the start of last season, and everyone connected to the Blues will be hoping for a return to the second tier at the first opportunity.

The club's next manager is yet to be known, but whoever it is will have some big decisions to make regarding the current squad, as well as any fresh faces they choose to bring in.

Looking at Birmingham's retained list, there is a lot of youth being kept on for next season, but many may not quite be ready for regular League One football.

Therefore, Football League World suggests four current Blues players that should depart on loan this summer.

Alfie Chang

Alfie Chang has been regarded as one of Birmingham's hottest prospects over the last couple of seasons, as he was handed 7 starts in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old surely had a big 2023/24 season ahead of him, but in the August he unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury, which saw him miss the entire campaign.

It has been a long road to recovery for Chang, but he has remained level-headed, as stated in an interview with Blues TV in March.

"It's a very upsetting thing to happen, you are going to miss a year of your career, but you have to get your head around it as soon as possible," Chang said.

"At the moment it is almost all gym work, building up that strength in my leg. I have come a long way recently, I wore a brace for five months and now I'm doing most of the same stuff as the other lads do in the gym.

Hopefully I can get back out on the grass sooner rather than later and we'll go from there. The goal is to get back ready for the start of next season."

If Chang is fully recovered from injury for the start of next season, it will be superb news for Birmingham and Chang himself. It may be sensible for the 21-year-old to depart on loan for the time being, so that he can regain some match fitness.

Perhaps, a League Two or National League side would benefit the young midfielder on a temporary basis, before Birmingham attempt to reintroduce him to the first-team at St. Andrew's.

Ben Beresford

Beresford has enjoyed a decent season on loan in non-league, and may be ready for a bigger and better challenge.

The 19-year-old spent time at Gloucester City and Banbury United, who both play in the National League North, and scored a total of 9 league goals.

Ben Beresford's National League North stats 2023/24, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Gloucester City 21 7 Banbury United 8 2

The striker became rather popular at Gloucester, as he would often find the back of the next after coming off the bench, acting as a 'super sub' at times.

His goal record is far from breathtaking at this stage, but he has already shown he can score goals in senior football at just 19 years of age, so he deserves to make a small step up in order to continue his development.

He has proved that he is a goalscorer in the sixth tier, so he should get a chance in the National League next season to prove himself even further.

Brandon Khela

Brandon Khela earned his first loan this season as he spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Scotland with Ross County. The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for the Scottish side, but failed to become a regular starter.

Khela has first-team experience with Birmingham and was frequently named in the matchday squad for the first half of the season, but is yet to really display his quality in senior football.

A full-season loan deal this summer may be exactly what he needs to prove himself to Birmingham. Perhaps a move to League Two would provide him with some real EFL experience, while the Blues judge him ahead of the future.

Josh Williams

Another youngster whose loan move never worked out this season is 21-year-old Josh Williams. The full-back spent the first half of the season on loan at League One Cheltenham Town, but he only managed one league start in a very poor Robins side.

He then returned to Birmingham, but was not seen for the remainder of the campaign. Last season, Williams earned a handful of Championship starts for the Blues, but has since failed to live up to that hype.

He is unlikely to get into Birmingham's side next season if they are serious about automatic promotion, so a loan move seems the better option. This time, Williams should go to a League Two side where he is guaranteed to get more first-team minutes.