Birmingham City will be disappointed with anything other than promotion next season.

The Blues suffered a surprise relegation from the Championship last season, which will see them play third-tier football for the first time in 30 years. Chris Davies, who was most recently the Assistant Manager under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, was appointed as Birmingham Manager in June and has since had a full pre-season to prepare his squad for League One.

While Davies lacks managerial experience, there has been a lot of money spent on his current squad to ensure they challenge for the League One title. Prolific goalscorer, Alfie May, Brighton talent, Marc Leonard and Austrian defender, Christoph Klarer are just some of the names that have arrived at St Andrew's this summer as Davies builds his Blues squad.

Birmingham City's transfer window as of 5th August Player Signed From Luke Harris (Loan) Fulham Marc Leonard Brighton and Hove Albion Christoph Klarer Darmstadt 98 Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Alex Cochrane Hearts Emil Hansson Heracles Alfie May Charlton Athletic Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Ryan Allsop Hull City

Birmingham appear to be rather strong in every single position going into the season, which leaves Davies with a few headaches regarding team selection. There may be several players who struggle for game time next season, and would potentially benefit from a loan deal rather than spending their time on the sidelines.

The Blues have a few youngsters who could be sent out on loan over the coming days and weeks. Football League World focuses on two in particular.

Alfie Chang

Alfie Chang had an incredibly unfortunate 2023/24 campaign, as by August, he suffered a season-ending knee injury, meaning he has not featured competitively for the Blues in almost a year.

The 21-year-old has been one of Birmingham's most promising prospects for the last couple of years, but his injury would undoubtedly have hindered his development. A loan move would definitely benefit Chang this season, whether it is to a fellow League One club or a move to League Two.

It is vital for both Chang and Birmingham that he gets some regular game time this season in order for him to get back to his best, but that would be quite unlikely if he were to stay at St Andrew's, as their midfield options are vast.

The signings of Marc Leonard and Dutch midfielder, Willum Willumsson, have pushed Chang further down the pecking order, so it is rather likely that he departs on a loan deal before deadline day.

Brandon Khela

Another midfielder that will struggle for game time at St Andrew's this season is Brandon Khela. The 19-year-old has been on the books at Birmingham City since the age of eight, but is yet to really kick on with the first team.

Khela spent the second half of last season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County but flattered to deceive in his 15 appearances as he made just three starts.

The young midfielder should be sent back out on loan, but for the full duration of the season this time, in order to further his development. Perhaps a move elsewhere in the EFL will do him the world of good if he hopes to make it into Birmingham's first-team squad soon, but he would hope that his next loan spell is more successful than his last.

Having said that, he scored his first professional goal for Ross County with a fine finish into the bottom left corner.