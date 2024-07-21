Highlights Sunderland have submitted a bid for striker Alexandre Mendy, who was not part of the Caen squad in recent games.

Jack Clarke is likely to leave Sunderland this summer, with top clubs showing interest and varying reported price tags.

Prioritising strengthening the forward line, Black Cats may benefit significantly from potential revenue boost from Clarke's sale.

Sunderland have reportedly submitted a bid for SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy, whilst star winger Jack Clarke remains the subject of continued interest from top clubs this summer.

French sports outlet Foot Mercato are reporting that Sunderland have already made an opening offer for the experienced striker.

Whilst The Chronicle have stated that Clarke is expected to leave Wearside this summer, amid credited interest from Premier League clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City respectively.

Both deals could move quickly should the respective asking prices be met, as new Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris will be hoping to quickly put his stamp on his Sunderland side.

In: Alexandre Mendy

First reported by Foot Mercato earlier this week, Sunderland have already made an offer for former Guinea-Bissau international Alexandre Mendy and have held negotiations with SM Caen.

Mendy was not part of the Caen squad in their recent pre-season friendly vs Nantes and has not travelled with the squad on their pre-season trip to Switzerland this week.

Sunderland aren't the only club to hold a reported interest in signing the former Brest striker, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh had their reported opening approach for the 30-year-old turned down.

Black Cats boss Le Bris may know Mendy from his two seasons in France with Lorient manager football between 2022 and 2024.

When Saudi Arabian clubs get involved, however, it can be tough to convince a player to turn down the riches a move to the Middle East would bring, in what could be the biggest hurdle preventing the Championship club from securing his signature.

Sunderland do appear to be prioritising strengthening of their forward line, however, as in a recent interview via The Sunderland Echo, Le Bris said: “Everyone can score goals. If the responsibility is only on the striker, then it is always going to be difficult.

"We know that this position is always very important for a team, and of course, the club, the organisation, is aware of this problem. We will see what happens. We are working on things. We have to keep things confidential, to be effective at the end, but we are working.”

Mendy's SM Caen career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals 23/24 39 23 22/23 39 21 21/22 32 16 20/21 32 5

Goals from their strikers were incredibly hard to come by for Sunderland last season, with Nazariy Rusyn's two Championship strikes being the most of any natural Black Cats frontman in 2023/24.

Therefore, signing a player such as Mendy who is fresh off the back of a campaign that saw him become Ligue 2 top scorer with 22 goals, and a 21-goal season the year prior, would have to be seen as a significant upgrade on their current striking options.

Clarke could provide crucial cash injection

The exact price tag that Sunderland have placed on their star winger Jack Clarke is unknown.

One report suggested that Southampton had withdrawn from a proposed deal for the 23-year-old, after learning they would have to pay £18m to acquire his services.

Whereas a different report had suggested the actual asking price the Black Cats have placed on the former Tottenham man was closer to £25-30m, in what would be a blockbuster deal for the Championship side either way.

The actual price that Sunderland are holding out for will likely only be truly understood if and when they accept a bid, but it's clear that the Wearsiders will stand to make a significant return on their investment.

Sunderland signed Clarke on a permanent basis back in July 2022, for a reported fee of just £750,000. That same report suggests that Spurs wisely inserted a 25 percent sell-on clause in that deal.

That would explain why the club are holding out for as large a fee as they possibly can this summer, and after contract talks between Clarke and Sunderland have reportedly hit an impasse, selling the winger this summer could be the wisest move.

Not only would this summer prove the most likely opportunity to secure the biggest fee for Clarke, but should they allow his contract situation to go unresolved this season, the former Leeds winger would only have 12 months left on his deal next summer.

As such, a possible £20m+ boost to the club's coffers could be invaluable to Sunderland and would absolutely allow Le Bris to shape the squad to align with his vision of how he wants to play.