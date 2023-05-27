Graham Alexander has been confirmed as the new head coach of MK Dons, taking over from Mark Jackson who was dismissed following the club's relegation to League Two.

The 51-year old returns to management just short of a year after he was sacked by SPFL side Motherwell in August 2022 after guiding the club to the Europa Conference League.

Dons supporters will be hoping he can emulate his previous success at this level, having guided Fleetwood Town to promotion via the play-offs back in 2014, as well as enjoying relative success at other clubs such as Scunthorpe where he reached the League One play-offs in 2015/16, and winning the National League play-off final with Salford City in 2018/19.

Throughout his twelve-year span as a manager, Alexander has chalked up a 44% win percentage from his 439 games in the dugout.

Alexander will be joined by his assistant Chris Lucketti who worked alongside him during his stints at Fleetwood, Scunthorpe, Salford and Motherwell.

After being appointed as the new head-coach, the former Scotland international spoke about how grateful he felt to be given another opportunity in management.

“I am delighted to be here and to be named Head Coach of MK Dons. I’m grateful to the Club for showing faith in me and providing me with this fantastic opportunity.

As well as the opportunity, Alexander also highlighted how important it is that the potential of the club is justified by getting results, rather than just its infrastructure.

“This is, of course, a Club with great potential, though we know we need to win on the pitch to justify everything we’ve got off it - that’s what me and Chris are here to do. That will require a lot of hard work but we are both committed and driven to try and bring success to MK Dons.

Chairman Pete Winkleman also believes there is a lot to look forward to in the latest chapter of the club, and that he found the right man for the job.

“Graham ticked all the boxes for us following a lengthy and thorough process, and he brings with him the football experience and success, both as a player and as a manager, that we demanded of our next Head Coach.

Verdict

Even before a ball has been kicked under his management, Alexander will need to change the mentality of his squad - something which he is well known for - as this MK side went winless in its final eight matches of the League One season, slumping back into the relegation zone on the final day.

Whilst he inherits a good core of a squad for League Two level, the squad will need adding to with more quality, as thirteen players will depart at the end of their contract or due to the expiration of their loan deals.