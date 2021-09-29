Alex Vallejo sends two-word message to Huddersfield Town fans following impact in Blackburn win

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Vallejo has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his impact in the Terriers’ dramatic 3-2 win against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Carlos Corberan’s side went into the game aiming to get their season back on track after they suffered back-to-back defeats against Nottingham Forest and Swansea City. Those results had threatened to bring an end to the Terriers’ strong start to the campaign.

However, against Blackburn, the Terriers managed to deliver a much-improved performance from an attacking point of view. Vallejo got the ball rolling for Huddersfield by firing home a first time effort into the bottom corner beyond Thomas Kaminski to give his side a 1-0 lead.

(11471) FLW TV: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN TAKEOVER SHOW – FRESH O’BRIEN NEWS, PIPA’S RETURN + VERDICT ON CORBERAN – YouTube

Blackburn were able to get themselves back into the game in the second period through Ben Brereton Diaz and his double twice got Rovers back on level terms. That was before Danny Ward late second goal of the game secured all three points for the Terriers.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Played in the Championship play-offs Yes No

Following the win against Blackburn, Vallejo took to his personal Instagram account to express his delight at him managing to secure his first goal of the season. While he was also keen to celebrate the Terriers’ returning to winning ways for Huddersfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X V A L L E J O (@alexvallejo6)

The verdict

This was a really big result for the Terries who needed to try and get back to winning ways to maintain the positive momentum that they had been building over the opening two months of the campaign.

It was a good performance from Vallejo at the heart of their midfielder in just his second league start of the season against Blackburn. However, the 29-year-old is still not yet at his best this season it seems and the hope will be that there is more to come by way of his performances this term.

Huddersfield will need to build on this win and continue their upturn in their attacking play that we saw against Blackburn. If they can do that then they will be able to keep themselves up in and around the top-six in the Championship table.