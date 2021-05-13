Alex Tettey pens emotional message to Norwich fans as exit is confirmed

Norwich City have said goodbye to a long-serving icon this summer as Alex Tettey is one of a number of players who has not had his contract renewed by the club.

Along with fellow midfielder Mario Vrancic, Tettey is heading for the exit door at Carrow Road after a nine-year stint at the Canaries, which has seen him play 244 times in the league for the club and in total taken in 262 games.

The Norwegian has taken in three promotions to the Premier League and also three relegations as well, and was often an unsung hero at the base of Norwich’s midfield under different managers.

Tettey hasn’t always been a regular starter at Norwich – his final season saw him make just 19 Championship appearances and they were mainly from the bench – but he’s a real fan favourite due to his longetivity.

The 35-year-old will now return to Norway to play for his first professional club Rosenborg and once he has retired the intention is for him to join the club’s academy set-up as a coach, but after leaving Norwich he just had to leave a message for the fans that have supported him for nine years.

In an emotional post, Tettey thanked the likes of Delia Smith, Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke and praised the club’s character for bouncing back from relegations every single time.

The Verdict

Tettey’s impact at Norwich was more than just an on-pitch one – he really connected with the fans and that will happen when you spend so long at one club.

His on-field impact obviously wained over the years as he got older, but Tettey was always a useful figure to bring on late in matches this season as Norwich held on to leads.

The Canaries are losing a lot of experience with the departures of both him and Vrancic and that will need to be replaced both on the pitch and in the dressing room or else they may be in for another rough Premier League season.