Alex Scott’s situation at Bristol City as Newcastle lead transfer chase: What is the latest news on the matter?

Bristol City‘s fifth round FA Cup tie with Manchester City is on ITV this evening meaning a wide audience will get a chance to see rising star Alex Scott strut his stuff.

Tonight’s game is about much more than just the 19-year-old, of course, but with speculation growing about a summer move, it will offer a timely opportunity to see one of the Championship‘s brightest prospects against Premier League players.

Newcastle United are the latest top flight club to join the race for Scott.

The Sun reported yesterday that the Magpies are considering a move for the teenage midfielder and have had scouts watching his games all season.

Eddie Howe is said to want to sign and develop high-potential talents rather than make big-money moves for proven players.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are well-placed to sign the 19-year-old and would be open to loaning him back to Ashton Gate for the 2023/24 campaign.

That report notes that Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Wolves are also readying moves for the midfielder – with the latter missing out in January as they were not prepared to meet City’s £25 million valuation.

Tottenham have been linked with Scott in past windows and The Sun has claimed they’re continuing to track his progress ahead of the summer.

Heading overseas appears to be on the youngster’s radar, however, as he told Bristol Live recently that he was open to following in the footsteps of players like Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

That trio all signed for Borussia Dortmund and the German club were touted as a potential destination for the City playmaker in January.

He remains under contract at Ashton Gate in 2025 and Robins owner Steve Lansdown revealed in January that they’d offered him a new contract in an attempt to ward off top flight interest.

Elsewhere, City boss Nigel Pearson has once again predicted that Scott will play for England in the future.

The experienced coach is known as a pragmatist but has repeatedly tipped the 19-year-old to pull on the Three Lions and recently told The Guardian: “He will go on to great things. He will play for England, the senior side, there’s no doubt.”

Former Robins teammate Chris Martin also believes he’s destined for big things and told Football League World in an exclusive interview last week that his “attitude and application” mean the sky is the limit for the midfielder.

He explained: “I think that’s probably going to be the biggest deciding factor on where he goes and that’s why I would say he probably will go to the top or somewhere near the top.”