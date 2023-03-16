Sheffield United picked up a crucial three points in the race for automatic promotion in the Championship last night, coming from behind to win 2-1 at Sunderland thanks to goals from James McAtee and Tommy Doyle.

Paul Heckingbottom's side had watched Middlesbrough drop two points on Tuesday against Stoke City, drawing 1-1 with the Potters. They capitalised on that result last night to move six points clear of the chasing pack in the race for second.

Edouard Michut opened the scoring for Sunderland on the half-hour, with McAtee responding on the stroke of half-time. Doyle would then win the game just after the hour with a controversial goal.

It was a big night for the Man City loan pair in central midfield, with McAtee sharing a couple of passionate images over on his Instagram account.

There was plenty of reaction to that post from within the Sheffield United camp as the club's official account labelled McAtee a "baller" and Sander Berge called him "starboy". Others were involved in the comments, too, including Bristol City's Alex Scott and Preston North End's own Man City loanee, Liam Delap.

Doyle also stated McAtee was "mint at footy" as the Blades revelled in the win.

Sheffield United's attention now drifts off the Championship's promotion race, knowing that whatever Middlesbrough's result against Preston on Saturday, they will enter March's international break with daylight between second and third.

It's FA Cup quarter-final action for the Blades instead this weekend, as they host Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Sunday lunchtime, looking to book a place in the semi-finals and a trip to Wembley.

The Verdict

It was a big night in Sunderland for Sheffield United.

Within 48 hours or so, the conversation around the race for automatic promotion has completely changed. Earlier in the week there was a lot of chatter about Boro moving within a point of the Blades and potentially past them at the weekend.

Heckingbottom's side, though, have taken care of business at Sunderland and have a nice cushion now heading into April.

McAtee has been central to that with his performance last night and he's rightly receiving plenty of plaudits from the club's supporters.

Thoughts? Let us know!