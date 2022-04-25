Alex Scott to Tottenham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Bristol City starlet Alex Scott, as per a report from The Mirror.

The report has credited the North London club – as well as Leeds United – with an interest in the 18-year-old, who has featured regularly for the Robins this season.

The exciting midfielder has made 36 Championship appearances this season, starting 33 of those matches in what has been an excellent breakthrough campaign.

Scouts from the aforementioned Premier League clubs were present during Bristol City’s 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Good Friday, where he was playing in a wing-back role.

Is it a good potential move?

This would certainly be an exciting move for the Guernsey-born midfielder, with Spurs always tending to keep an eye on the EFL and this season is proving to be no exception.

It would be interesting to see what would immediately happen if he did make the move to North London, as a loan move may be sanctioned to help him continue his progression.

Tottenham appear to be on the right track under Antonio Conte, making the Lilywhites a rather attractive club to join.

Would he start?

Scott is ambitious and his exponential rise from youth team football would suggest that he could pave his way to first-team contention, however, the start of next season would likely be too early.

If he was to arrive, then he may be tasked with playing under-23’s football immediately, whilst a loan back to the Championship would also be viewed as an option.

Given the evident talent he possesses, he is someone who could emerge as a starter as next season progresses, with Oliver Skipp’s development showing the faith the club place in their younger players.

What does he offer?

Technically speaking, there are not many better in the Championship than Scott.

His passing range, dribbling ability and chance-creation tendencies make him someone who carries a lot of threat when in possession.

He has also shown excellent levels of grit and desire when out of possession, whilst his versatility makes him someone that could fill a lot of different roles.