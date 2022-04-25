Alex Scott to Leeds United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Premier League outfit Leeds United have joined league rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to recruit Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, as per a report from the Daily Mirror.

The 18-year-old has been an integral part of Nigel Pearson’s plans this term despite his age, making 36 league appearances this term and recording four goals and two assists in the process, with his performances impressing top-tier sides.

The Whites and Spurs aren’t the only two sides to have declared an interest in the teenager in recent months though, with Everton and Leicester City also thought to have sent scouts to keep a close eye on the advanced midfielder back in February.

As per yesterday evening’s report from the Mirror, the Robins currently value the youngster at £10m with the likes of the 18-year-old, Antoine Semenyo and Han-Noah Massengo all likely to be the subject of intense interest from other sides in the coming months.

In a bid to keep the other two, the second-tier outfit may want to sell Scott on whilst they can generate a sizeable fee for his services, though some would argue they can bide their time with his current contract not expiring until the summer of 2025.

Leeds may be able to recruit him in the summer though and with this in mind.

Is it a good potential move?

Considering Leeds were also reported to be monitoring Brennan Johnson’s situation at Nottingham Forest, the West Yorkshire outfit certainly seem to be building with one eye on the future and that’s vital in their quest to remain in the top tier for the long term.

Hovering dangerously above the relegation zone earlier this season, the Whites will know they have every chance of going down in the coming years if they fail to focus on the bigger picture with the likes of Johnson and Scott likely to become notable top-tier stars in the future.

But on the other hand, some would argue that they need to focus on the short term to strengthen their status as top-tier competitors before thinking about anything else and purchasing Scott for around £10 million would take up a hefty chunk of their budget – a price that may be too high if he’s only being classed as one for the future.

So this move can be looked at both positively and negatively.

From Bristol City’s point of view, the teenager has been a big bright spark in what has been a poor season, so cashing in on him may lower morale further.

However, as the Mirror report mentions, they may need to sell him on to remain within the EFL’s financial rules, something that will be vital if they want to progress.

And in terms of Scott, it would be a real step up for him, though it’s a challenge he may be willing to take on as he looks to force his way into the first-team squad at Elland Road.

Something he’s guaranteed at Ashton Gate is playing time though, something he won’t be if he makes the move to Yorkshire.

Would he start?

The teenager’s versatility would certainly help in his quest to start games, able to play as an advanced midfielder, a more defensive midfielder and at wing-back, certainly giving Jesse Marsch something to think about.

With the American retaining a back four system, a role at wing-back looks unlikely but he can certainly play in a more advanced wing position as well as in a central area, but he probably wouldn’t get in the Whites’ strongest starting lineup at this stage.

Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison are all solid starting options, though the former has been linked with a move to La Liga outfit Barcelona so that could open up a slot for Scott if he can impress in pre-season.

Dan James is also an option in the attacking midfield three behind the forward though and when Patrick Bamford returns, you would certainly back the former to return to the wing.

This makes a starting spot unlikely at this moment in time, though injuries and/or suspensions could open up an opportunity for him.

What does he offer?

As mentioned earlier, his versatility is likely to be a real asset for Marsch, even if he only plays a small role at Elland Road which may be the case for his first one or two seasons at the club.

Not only has he contributed going forward this season with his four goals and two assists, but he has also been a real asset defensively as well, winning 59.7% of his defensive duels this term (wyscout.com).

He may not be deployed at full-back because he isn’t exactly accustomed to playing in that much of a defensive role – but he can certainly contribute going back and that can only be a good asset for a side that have conceded 68 goals in 32 league matches this term.

Also not afraid to dribble with the ball, he could bring a sense of fearlessness to the Whites’ side and this will only help to breed confidence in others, so he could definitely have a good impact on the first team.

He’s only likely to get better too, so he could be a very good long-term option for Leeds alongside the likes of Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt.