Bristol City rising star Alex Scott has sent a message to supporters after the final-day victory against QPR at Loftus Road, which could prove to be the final game of his Robins career.

Goals from Mark Sykes and Sam Bell ensured that Nigel Pearson's side finished the season with a 2-0 win but it was Scott that got the biggest reception from the travelling City fans at full-time.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League, with Brighton, Liverpool, and Newcastle United among the clubs thought to be interested, and there is an acceptance among the Robins support that he will likely move on this summer.

That appears to be the feeling in the dressing room as well as teammate Andy King ensured that Scott received his own ovation, and a rendition of his song, after Monday's game at Loftus Road.

Alex Scott's message to Bristol City fans

The midfielder took to Twitter to reflect on the final-day victory in West London and thank fans for their support in 2022/23, which culminated in that reception after the victory against the R's.

Could Alex Scott stay at Bristol City?

With growing interest in the 19-year-old, it appears unlikely that he will still be a City player come the start of next season.

Having sold Antoine Semenyo in January and with Scott's contract running until 2025, the Robins can afford to stand strong over their valuation this summer - thought to be in excess of £25 million.

It will be gutting for the club to lose a player of his talent but the sale could give Pearson the funds to help take his squad to the next level and challenge for a play-off place next season.

We may not have seen the last of Scott in a City shirt either. Football League World exclusively revealed last month that the Ashton Gate outfit are expecting plenty of interest in the midfielder but are keen to include a clause that would see him loaned back for the 2023/24 campaign if possible.

Given the brilliance he's shown this term, it would not be a surprise if some of the clubs interested plan to integrate him into their first team squad right away, which would rule out a City return.

But if the likes of Tottenham or Liverpool win the race for his signature then he could be back playing Championship football next term.