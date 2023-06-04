Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has broken his silence on reports linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer, admitting it is his ambition to play at the highest level.

The 19-year-old starred for the Robins during the 2022/23 campaign and, as a result, has been attracting eyes and interest from a host of top-flight sides.

His manager, Nigel Pearson, even recently backed him to go to the 'top of the game' and play for England one day.

Bristol City's Alex Scott addresses Premier League interest

When asked about that Premier League interest recently, the young midfielder could not help but admit it is his dream to play at the highest level one day.

However, he does stress that he tries to ignore speculation surrounding his own future, and urges his family and friends to do the same.

"Yeah, it's a good feeling," Scott recently told SportBible when discussing being linked with a move to the top-flight.

"I think there are Premier League clubs interested.

"Obviously, that's a nice feeling to have, but for me, I just ignore it as much as possible. I won't read anything on Twitter and I've let family members know to not read anything you see because half the time, it's not true.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson believes Scott will play for England one day.

"People can get ahead of themselves, especially my friends.

"For me, it's just about focusing on my football — then we'll see what happens after that.

"I don't want to put a specific time on when these things will play out.

"Of course, I’d like to play at the highest level one day.”

Which Premier League clubs have been linked with Alex Scott?

As briefly touched upon above, there has been plenty of interest from top-flight sides in Scott ahead of the summer.

Indeed, as per a report from 90min at the end of April, as many as seven Premier League clubs either currently have an interest in the midfielder, or are currently tracking his progress.

Their report claims that Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Leeds and Newcastle have all expressed that they are keen on the 19-year-old.

Scott made 42 Championship appearances in 2022/23

Meanwhile, Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are all said to be monitoring Scott's situation this summer.

Furthermore, a host of European sides are credited with an interest by 90min.

Serie A sides Atalanta and Bologna are said to have scouted the player, and the same goes for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

When does Alex Scott's Bristol City contract expire?

Naturally, a big factor in any potential transfer deal for Scott revolves around his current contract at Ashton Gate.

As per Transfermarkt, Scott's current deal with Bristol City expires in the summer of 2025, meaning he still has two years to run on his current deal.

How much is Bristol City's Alex Scott worth?

During the January transfer window, it was reported that Bristol City had placed a £25 million price tag on Alex Scott.

This, though, has possibly gone up now, with 90min claiming that the Robins will be looking for a fee of £30 million for their starlet this summer.

One thing seems certain - a player of Scott's ability and potential will not come cheap