Bristol City are at the centre of a major transfer saga in the Championship regarding central-midfielder Alex Scott.

Scott has become a target for a number of Premier League sides this summer, raising doubts over his immediate future at Ashton Gate.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the division, so it has come as no surprise that he has garnered such attention and many clubs feel he is now ready for the step up to the top-flight.

Scott was a key part of Nigel Pearson’s side last season, contributing one goal and five assists from 42 league appearances in a variety of midfield roles.

Despite his tender age, Scott has already racked up 94 appearances in his professional career already, scoring nine goals and providing a further seven assists.

However, his time with the Robins may be coming to an end soon as offers arrive for his services.

What is the latest news surrounding Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott?

With the upcoming Championship campaign getting underway in just over a week, it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will still be at the club in time for the opening clash against Preston North End.

With that in mind, here, we look at the latest headlines surrounding the future of Scott.

Leeds would have made their move

Earlier this year, Leeds United held reported interest in Bristol City ace Scott, and were keen to add the midfielder to their options in the Premier League.

Speaking via Football FanCast, journalist Ben Jacobs has indicated that the Whites moving for Scott is now completely off the table due to their fall into the Championship.

Jacobs said: "They've had to pivot, Leeds, that's the thing to say, because some of the players that they were looking at were with a view to staying in the Premier League. They wanted, for example, Bristol City's Alex Scott; they were even considering [Folarin] Balogun and now they've gone down, neither of those players are going to be a possibility."

Tottenham Hotspur scouting

Tottenham Hotspur have "extensively" scouted the Bristol City playmaker, but they are unlikely to bid for the England Under-20 cap this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

As per The Sun, Spurs have previously shown an attraction towards Bristol City midfielder Scott; however, Spurs remain keen, Jones stated: "They have looked at Alex Scott lately, he's been on their radar for quite a while and they've scouted him quite extensively. The fact that they haven't voted for him yet suggests to me that they don't feel he's ready to be part of what they're creating right now.

"If you look at the teams that are actually bidding for him, Bournemouth and Wolves and the level that they're at and where they're aspiring to get to, well, it's below Tottenham and what they're aspiring to get to."

Bournemouth and Wolves bids

Despite there being a number of clubs interested in Scott, it was the Cherries who reportedly opened the bidding for Scott this summer with an offer worth £15 million.

However, according to Football Insider, it is Wolves who are closest to acquiring the Robins' prized asset this summer, and lead the race for his signature, with bids closer to Bristol City's valuation already made.

The Midlands side are planning another offer worth up to £25 million, having already had bids of £18 and 20 million rejected previously by Nigel Pearson's side.