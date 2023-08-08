The 2023/24 Championship season is underway and to the surprise of many, Alex Scott remains a Bristol City player.

The highly-rated teenager was expected to secure a Premier League move this summer but despite plenty of interest, the Robins' firm £25 million valuation has meant he is yet to leave Ashton Gate.

Scott played no part in City's season opener against Preston North End - 1-1 draw - after picking up a knock in training but there is optimism he could return at some point this week.

Nigel Pearson's side face Oxford United in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before travelling to The Den to face Millwall on Saturday.

With weeks left of the window, Scott could still leave City this summer but the longer he remains in Bs3 the more supporters will start to believe that he could stay beyond the September deadline.

Here is all the latest news concerning the rising star...

Alex Scott: Bournemouth latest

Bournemouth are in ongoing talks over a deal for Scott and remain confident that they will eventually get their man, according to The Athletic.

The Cherries are one of the clubs that have already seen an offer rejected for the midfielder this summer but the report claims that they are as close as they have ever been to getting a deal done.

Football League World exclusively revealed last month that Bournemouth were plotting a second offer for the England U21 international.

Alex Scott: Wolves latest

Wolves are another of the clubs that have been heavily linked with a move for Scott this summer and are believed to have had an offer in excess of £20 million batted away by the Robins.

But their pursuit has been put into doubt as Julen Lopetegui, who has regularly been cited as a huge fan of the midfielder, could be set to leave Molineux this summer.

The BBC have claimed that he is in talks with the Premier League club chiefs about his position and expected to leave - with Gary O'Neil said to be the favourite to replace him.

What that would mean for the pursuit of Scott remains to be seen but it could well change things.

Scott's absence from the squad against Preston understandably drew concern from supporters that a move may be close but Pearson has been quick to clear things up.

He explained that the midfielder had picked up a knock and was expected to be back in contention for the Millwall game.

The City boss told club media: “He had a little bit of a problem with his knee in midweek, which we’ve had checked out and everything is fine. So, it’s just about getting the swelling down now, and hopefully, he will be involved with the squad next weekend now.”

Pearson's not the only club figure that has been discussing Scott recently as the club's technical director, Brian Tinnion, reiterated recently that the Robins would be standing by their valuation.

He told BBC Radio Bristol (via Bristol Live): "I'm not surprised in all the speculation and the fact Premier League clubs want him, but there's been a figure put on his head by the owner and until someone hits that figure, he'll be here. It's been well documented the clubs who have been in contact, but they've not got to the valuation of the football club and until they do, it's all speculation."