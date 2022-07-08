Bristol City are keen to have more success on the pitch next season after a 17th placed finish last year.

Youngster Alex Scott is tipped to have a good season following his success with the England U19 team this summer and Pearson has made some additions to the team too.

The Robins are well underway with pre-season preparations now and although Scott couldn’t play having come back to training later due to his international summer, the 18-year-old watched his side’s pre-season game against Cheltenham Town and was full of praise for one of the club’s new additions.

Whilst covering commentary on the game, he said (via Bristol World): “I think Kal [Naismith] looks like a real leader, he’s very vocal speaking to all of the lads on the pitch.

“Kal is a top player. We know that he will bring something else to this team I think. He seems like a vocal lad in and around the changing room. It will only help us going forward this season.”

There is no doubt still some work to be done at Ashton Gate ahead of next season but Naismith is a good addition to the side and it seems as though he is already getting the respect of his teammates.

The Verdict:

Kal Naismith was clearly a good signing for Bristol City from the off and fans had a reason to be optimistic about him.

However, hearing Alex Scott’s assessment of the player from the perspective of being a teammate will no doubt boost the fans even further.

For a team that is looking to push further up the league next year, having established leaders in the side will only help their efforts and push the team further and it seems as though the midfielder is prepared to take on that role.

Furthermore, having the likes of Scott an 18-year-old being able to link up with 30-year-old Naismith will show the extent to which both youth and experience can play a part in this side next year.